Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Body in White Bikini as She Celebrates Her Bachelorette in Mexico: Hot Photos!

Selena Gomez is in full bride mode! The 33-year-old star kicked off her bachelorette weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, surrounded by her closest friends.

In one stunning shot posted via Instagram, Gomez posed on the beach in a cream LSpace Sunrise Shell string bikini, adding a playful bridal veil to complete the look. The singer then gave fans the ultimate bridal moment as she flashed her curves under the sunny backdrop. Gomez then snapped a mirror selfie wearing the same swimwear, layered with a breezy cover-up, before revealing her festive bedroom — complete with heart balloons and bold “BRIDE” letters over the bed.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram The singer stunned in a white bikini with a playful bridal veil on the beach.

The Only Murders in the Building actress switched into a white long-sleeved mini dress decorated with flower petals, styling her hair in a chic bun while lounging on a terrace. Later that night, she dazzled in a pearl-studded mini dress with a “Bride to Be” veil, making sure all eyes were on her. Another snap showed Gomez adjusting her veil while reading through a restaurant menu, rocking glowing makeup with a sun-kissed vibe.

Of course, the trip was packed with fun memories. The girls enjoyed a private dinner on the sand, a cozy movie night and a lively party where Gomez’s fiancé, Benny Blanco, happened to be nearby dining with his crew. The party vibes rolled on with late-night dancing and singing in Gomez’s room, followed by margaritas and a bikini-clad group photo on a lounge bed.

She even spent time on a yacht, showing off a baby-blue ruffle bikini before slipping into a black sweetheart-neckline one-piece.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez later switched into chic bridal looks, including a pearl-studded mini dress.

Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough. Gracie Abrams wrote, “I love you, this makes me so happy.” “❤️❤️❤️ love this so much, Mrs Levin,” Zoe Saldaña added, nodding to Blanco’s real surname, Benjamin Joseph Levin. Blanco himself jumped in, writing, “😍😢❤️.” One fan account gushed, “You’re glowing, can’t get enough of you🥺💝.”

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez celebrated her bachelorette in Cabo with her closest friends.

As OK! reported, Gomez and Blanco got engaged in December 2024 and shared the news on Instagram. “forever begins now..” she captioned the post, adding a close-up of her ring alongside a sweet hug and laugh with her fiancé.

Earlier this year, Blanco admitted he views Gomez as “the one.” “When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” he said on The Howard Stern Show in May.

Source: MEGA The pair got engaged in December 2024.