Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Body in White Bikini as She Celebrates Her Bachelorette in Mexico: Hot Photos!
Selena Gomez is in full bride mode!
The 33-year-old star kicked off her bachelorette weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, surrounded by her closest friends.
In one stunning shot posted via Instagram, Gomez posed on the beach in a cream LSpace Sunrise Shell string bikini, adding a playful bridal veil to complete the look. The singer then gave fans the ultimate bridal moment as she flashed her curves under the sunny backdrop.
Gomez then snapped a mirror selfie wearing the same swimwear, layered with a breezy cover-up, before revealing her festive bedroom — complete with heart balloons and bold “BRIDE” letters over the bed.
The Only Murders in the Building actress switched into a white long-sleeved mini dress decorated with flower petals, styling her hair in a chic bun while lounging on a terrace.
Later that night, she dazzled in a pearl-studded mini dress with a “Bride to Be” veil, making sure all eyes were on her. Another snap showed Gomez adjusting her veil while reading through a restaurant menu, rocking glowing makeup with a sun-kissed vibe.
Of course, the trip was packed with fun memories.
The girls enjoyed a private dinner on the sand, a cozy movie night and a lively party where Gomez’s fiancé, Benny Blanco, happened to be nearby dining with his crew.
The party vibes rolled on with late-night dancing and singing in Gomez’s room, followed by margaritas and a bikini-clad group photo on a lounge bed.
She even spent time on a yacht, showing off a baby-blue ruffle bikini before slipping into a black sweetheart-neckline one-piece.
- Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Svelte Figure as She Celebrates Her Rumored Bachelorette in Mexico — Without Taylor Swift!
- Selena Gomez Relaxes in Sultry Pajamas After Lavish Bachelorette Weekend in Cabo San Lucas: See Photo
- Smitten Selena Gomez Shares Dazzling Photos of Diamond Ring After Benny Blanco Engagement: 'I've Dreamed of This Moment My Whole Life'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough.
Gracie Abrams wrote, “I love you, this makes me so happy.”
“❤️❤️❤️ love this so much, Mrs Levin,” Zoe Saldaña added, nodding to Blanco’s real surname, Benjamin Joseph Levin.
Blanco himself jumped in, writing, “😍😢❤️.”
One fan account gushed, “You’re glowing, can’t get enough of you🥺💝.”
As OK! reported, Gomez and Blanco got engaged in December 2024 and shared the news on Instagram.
“forever begins now..” she captioned the post, adding a close-up of her ring alongside a sweet hug and laugh with her fiancé.
Earlier this year, Blanco admitted he views Gomez as “the one.”
“When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” he said on The Howard Stern Show in May.
The Rare Beauty founder also opened up about their relationship, revealing that before meeting the music producer, she had accepted being single and even pictured herself adopting a baby down the line.
“I was alone for five years and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it,” she explained.