Selena Gomez Reveals She 'Cant Carry Her Own Children' Because of 'Medical Issues' — But Is Still 'Dying' to Be a Mom
Selena Gomez is coming clean about some devastating health problems preventing her from having a baby on her own.
In a new interview published Monday, September 9, the former Disney Channel star — who was diagnosed with lupus in 2013 and received a kidney transplant in 2017 — revealed for the very first time publicly that she is unable to go through pregnancy because it would threaten the lives of both her and her child.
"I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children," Gomez confessed to a news publication while discussing whether she wants to have kids. "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."
When thinking about becoming a parent some day, the Only Murders in the Building actress — who is currently dating Benny Blanco — admitted: "It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it."
"I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that," she confirmed. "I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me."
Gomez, 32, added: "It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby."
Starting her own family is something of extreme importance for the Wizards of Waverly Place alum, as she admittedly planned to be a single mom by age 35 if her and Blanco's romance never began.
"Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates," she explained. "And I was like, 'Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.'"
Part of the reason why adoption is something Gomez has strongly considered has to do with her mother, Mandy Teefey, being adopted prior to becoming pregnant with the "Lose You to Love Me" singer at age 16.
"I probably wouldn’t be here. I don’t know what her life would’ve been like. She and I are very thankful for how life played out," she reflected of her mom's story.
Gomez additionally opened up about whether she plans to tie the knot with Blanco any time soon.
"We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules," the "Who Says" hitmaker said in reference to potential pressures to marry. "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself."
Plus, when the time comes, the Rare Beauty founder declared: "I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it."
Vanity Fair interviewed Gomez.