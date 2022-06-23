Suffering a miscarriage is one of the most devastating and tough situations a couple can experience, but since Maks Chmerkovskiy was in another country each of the three times wife Peta Murgatroyd had one, it was downright unbearable.

The 35-year-old dancer's first two pregnancy losses happened in 2020: when the first one occurred, she was unable to get in touch with Chmerkovskiy, 42, since he was working, and on the second occasion, he was traveling the country for a tour.