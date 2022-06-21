Peta Murgatroyd Reveals She Had A Miscarriage While Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy Was In Ukraine: 'I Had No Strength'

This isn't the first time the Dancing With the Stars pro has had a miscarriage. She revealed she suffered one in 2020, in addition to 2017.

"I think the darkest part is when the person you are in love with calls you and she says that she had a miscarriage in the bathroom, that's as dark as it can get," Chmerkovskiy said.

"I was completely embarrassed, ultimately ashamed. I didn't even know how to utter the words and have that sentence come out of my mouth: I had a miscarriage," Murgatroyd added. "I'm somebody who prides herself on health wellness. I exercise every single day. But as I came to realize, that doesn't really go hand-in-hand with the reproductive system. With the trauma, I took a very long time to get over it. It was months and months of crying most nights in bed by myself, crying in the shower, it was a lot of denial. What had I done wrong?"