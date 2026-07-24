Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Widow Sues His Mother for $1.2 Million as CBS Interview Hints at Family Tension

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Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow, Tenisha Warner, has filed lawsuits seeking more than $1.2 million from the late actor’s family trust one year after his death. The legal action comes as a new CBS Mornings interview preview shows Tenisha carefully addressing her relationship with Warner’s mother, Pamela Warner, who serves as trustee of the Warner Family Trust. Malcolm, best known for playing Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, died in an accidental drowning during a family vacation in Costa Rica on July 20, 2025. He was 54.

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A Lawsuit Over Alleged Estate Obligations

Source: MEGA The lawsuit seeks more than $1.2 million in alleged obligations.

In a lawsuit filed in Georgia, Tenisha claims she and Malcolm signed a premarital agreement in May 2022. She alleges he agreed to obtain a $1 million life insurance policy naming her as the sole beneficiary, but did not secure the policy. Court documents filed in California state that Tenisha claims she is owed $1,276,042.46. The amount includes the alleged $1 million life insurance obligation, $50,542.46 tied to an anniversary payment, $30,500 related to a Roth IRA obligation and $195,000 in alleged unpaid salary for her work as Malcolm’s “chief of staff.” Tenisha is asking that the trust cover the alleged debt because she believes Malcolm’s estate “will be inadequate to satisfy” the obligations. She is also seeking interest, attorney’s fees and an order preventing Pamela from distributing trust assets while the case is pending.

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Tenisha Says She Tried to Resolve It Privately

Source: MEGA Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow said she tried to settle the estate privately.

After the lawsuit became public, Tenisha said in a statement to People she had attempted to settle the estate matter out of court. “For the last year, I have attempted to privately settle my beloved husband’s complicated estate and honor his last wishes,” she said. “Malcolm had every intention to provide for our 9-year-old daughter and me.” She added that Malcolm had been “close to finalizing a new estate plan” to replace the trust he created in 1996, but “was unable to do so before we lost him.”

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A Careful Answer About Pamela Warner

Source: @CBSMornings/X A CBS interview hinted at family tensions after the actor’s death.

In a preview of a CBS Mornings interview, Gayle King asked Tenisha whether she communicates with Pamela or remains close to her. “Yeah...” Tenisha replied, before saying the family is grieving. “It’s … the emotional capacity that I have can be very limited sometimes, you know? And so, I have to, for myself, decide, ‘What do I have to give right now in this moment?’ And whatever I have to give, the first person to get that is my daughter. And then the second is myself.”

Source: @tamronhallshow/INSTAGRAM Pamela Warner remained trustee of the family trust.