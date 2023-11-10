10 Male Celebrities Who Admitted To Getting Plastic Surgery and Injectables: Joe Jonas, Kanye West and More

For years, Barry Manilow dealt with rumors that he underwent enhancements to change his looks. In 2014, he told Jonathan Ross that he had never had surgeries and was only "aging that way."

The "Mandy" singer, however, was spotted in a hospital in 2003 where he was allegedly treated to remove his eyelids and his face's drooping skin. He admitted a month before his appearance that he needed surgery to fix his nose.

In a separate interview with the Irish Independent, he revealed that — while he never had a procedure — he opted for Botox instead.

"Many years ago they were removing a cyst from my forehead and a cyst from my cheek and the guy said, 'We can get rid of those jowls'. I said 'Sure' — and that was that," Manilow said. "But they came right back. That kind of stuff doesn't last. Then many years ago all of LA was running for Botox, and I did too. I gave it a try, but I just didn't like it. It didn't look right for me."