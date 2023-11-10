10 Male Celebrities Who Admitted To Getting Plastic Surgery and Injectables: Joe Jonas, Kanye West and More
Barry Manilow
For years, Barry Manilow dealt with rumors that he underwent enhancements to change his looks. In 2014, he told Jonathan Ross that he had never had surgeries and was only "aging that way."
The "Mandy" singer, however, was spotted in a hospital in 2003 where he was allegedly treated to remove his eyelids and his face's drooping skin. He admitted a month before his appearance that he needed surgery to fix his nose.
In a separate interview with the Irish Independent, he revealed that — while he never had a procedure — he opted for Botox instead.
"Many years ago they were removing a cyst from my forehead and a cyst from my cheek and the guy said, 'We can get rid of those jowls'. I said 'Sure' — and that was that," Manilow said. "But they came right back. That kind of stuff doesn't last. Then many years ago all of LA was running for Botox, and I did too. I gave it a try, but I just didn't like it. It didn't look right for me."
Christian Bale
In order to look "more American," Christian Bale had his teeth fixed, although he liked his old set of chompers.
"I have a molding of them on a shelf. But with Patrick Bateman, his physicality is much more important than with most characters," he told The Guardian. "He deals totally in the superficial, and he's incredibly narcissistic."
Enrique Iglesias
Enrique Iglesias enhanced his appearance while also avoiding a potentially dreaded illness.
In 2003, he told Access Hollywood (via EW) that he had the mole near his right eye removed because it could potentially cause cancer.
"When the doctor was taking it off, I was like, 'Oh, my God,' because all I saw was blood," he said. "I was freaking out because I thought the guy was going to poke out my eye."
Gene Simmons
Gene Simmons and his wife, Shannon Tweed, underwent plastic surgery in 2007. The KISS bassist told People he had already considered getting it before they finally decided to join the trend.
"I didn't want him to look younger than me," Tweed said.
Joe Jonas
Even one of Hollywood's heartthrobs fears aging.
Joe Jonas began his injectables journey in his 30s as he partnered with anti-wrinkle injectable brand, Xeomin.
"I don't think it's necessarily something that we have to shy away from," he said of his experience with using injectables. "We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth."
Injectables have also been helping him to smooth out and hide the scar between his eyebrows.
Josh Hutcherson
In 2012, Josh Hutcherson worried fans when he made a public appearance while sporting a bandage. He took to X to clarify what truly happened to him.
"just had surgery to fix my broken nose. recovery sucks...thank god for a marathon on lifetime… #theclientlist thanks Jennifer Hewitt," he wrote.
Kanye West
Kanye West — whose mother, Donda West, died from a heart disease caused by plastic surgery complications — had a liposuction because he refused to be body shamed.
"I didn't want y'all to call me fat like y'all called Rob [Kardashian] at the wedding and made him fly home before me and Kim got married. I didn't want y'all to call me fat so I got liposuction, right? And they gave me opioids, right? And I started taking two of them and then driving to work on the opioids," he shared.
Mickey Rourke
In the 1990s, Mickey Rourke suffered injuries, as boxing ruined his face. After breaking his nose twice, he received five operations on his nose and one on his cheekbone.
Due to his desire to bring back his looks, he underwent procedures but consulted the wrong guy, who made things worse. Daily Mail revealed in 2014 that Rourke finally had a better visual after the botched surgeries.
Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell dealt with aging by using Botox and fillers, however, he realized that he had too much of them already. He told the attendees of the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards that he went "a bit too far" in his injectables journey.
"There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day and didn't recognize it as me, first of all," the America's Got Talent judge said. Even his son, Eric, reportedly looked shocked and was "in hysterics" when he saw his face.
"There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other," Cowell continued. "I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day, and didn't recognize it as me first of all…Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero."
Steven Tyler
Steven Tyler underwent plastic surgery, but it was because of an accident he had.
In 2011, the Aerosmith lead singer sustained a black eye and tooth injury following an accidental fall. It led him to undergo a reconstructive operation to fix his visuals.
"They stitched up my eye. They did a little plastic surgery, and they fixed my tooth all in one fell swoop," Tyler shared.