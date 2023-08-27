What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Plastic Surgeon Weighs In

Simon Cowell recently shocked fans when he uploaded a video of himself looking drastically different via Instagram in early August .

In the clip, the host, 63, gushed about One Direction and Lucy Spraggan . "I want to talk about two brilliant things connected with X Factor . The first is last week 'What Makes You Beautiful,' in my opinion, one of the best songs ever, went over 1 billion streams, so I want to say, congratulations One Direction and a massive thank you to all of the fans who have always supported this group. This is huge, and I am so proud."

He then continued to explain why Spraggan is the best.

"I think she is one of the best songwriters I've ever met. Her new album has two songs I absolutely love. One is called 'Bodies' and the other one is called 'Balance.' Here is the album on vinyl. The record is amazing," he shared of the singer, as he publishes her work.