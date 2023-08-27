What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Plastic Surgeon Weighs In
Simon Cowell recently shocked fans when he uploaded a video of himself looking drastically different via Instagram in early August.
In the clip, the host, 63, gushed about One Direction and Lucy Spraggan. "I want to talk about two brilliant things connected with X Factor. The first is last week 'What Makes You Beautiful,' in my opinion, one of the best songs ever, went over 1 billion streams, so I want to say, congratulations One Direction and a massive thank you to all of the fans who have always supported this group. This is huge, and I am so proud."
He then continued to explain why Spraggan is the best.
"I think she is one of the best songwriters I've ever met. Her new album has two songs I absolutely love. One is called 'Bodies' and the other one is called 'Balance.' Here is the album on vinyl. The record is amazing," he shared of the singer, as he publishes her work.
But fans zoomed in on the star's face to figure out why he looked so strange.
One person wrote, "What on earth has happened to your face?" while another said, "The Botox is wearing off Simon 💀😂."
A third person added, "How many people actually think he’s not overdoing the Botox 😆😆," while a fourth said, "You used to look good before the plastic Simon."
In the past, Cowell recently copped to going under the knife and getting a face-lift, fillers and Botox.
"There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far," he shared in an interview in April 2022. "I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day and didn't recognize it as me."
According to plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn, who hasn’t treated the America’s Got Talent judge, Cowell likely had jabs of Botox “to smooth his forehead and lift his eyebrows. He also may have had injections around his mouth. Hopefully the injections were recent, as the effects can often settle down within a week or so.”