Mama June's Daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Is Engaged to Darrin Kitchens
Oct. 9 2026, Published 6:14 a.m. ET
June “Mama June” Shannon's daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, is engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Darrin Kitchens.
Pumpkin, 26, announced the news on TikTok on October 8, sharing a series of photos from Kitchens’ romantic rooftop proposal.
In the pictures, Kitchens can be seen getting down on one knee as he popped the question, with candles setting the mood. The couple later shared a kiss and showed off her sparkling engagement ring.
“I am literally STILL over the moon!!!” she wrote alongside the photos.
Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird Announced Engagement to Darrin Kitchens
"Last night Darrin proposed, with Lana right by my side, and I seriously couldn’t have asked for anything better," she added.
The Mama June: Family Crisis star also reflected on the time she and Kitchens have spent together, admitting that their relationship has had its share of ups and downs.
“These last 2 years have been a WILD ride, but it’s a wild ride I wouldn’t wanna take with anyone else,” she continued.
In her engagement announcement, she opened up about the love and support she's received from Kitchens, especially when it comes to her children.
“We’ve had SO many good times, made so many memories,” she wrote, adding, “And I’ll never lie… we’ve definitely had our disagreements too. But at the end of the day, this love has always felt so different from anything I’ve ever experienced.”
She also addressed Kitchens directly, thanking him for standing by her and embracing her family.
“The way you support me, the way you love me, the way you love my kids, and most importantly, the way you ALWAYS lift me up means more to me than you’ll ever know,” Pumpkin shared.
“You’ve stood beside me and for that I’m so thankful I get to do life with you," she added.
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The reality star also gave followers a closer look at her engagement ring.
She added, “I’m so excited for this next chapter, for our future, for our family, and for all the memories we still have ahead of us. The Future Mrs. Kitchens has a NICE RING to it.”
Per TMZ, the proposal took place on a rooftop terrace in Atlanta on October 7, with Kitchens reportedly renting out the space for the occasion.
Cameras were also present, and the engagement is expected to appear in an upcoming season of the family's reality series.
June 'Mama June' Shannon Reacted to Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird’s New Romance
The engagement comes after Pumpkin's marriage to Josh Efird ended in 2024. The former couple, who first met when The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum was 15, married in 2018 and finalized their divorce in September 2024.
They share four children: Ella Grace, Bentley Jameson, and twins Sylus Ray and Stella Renae.
Pumpkin debuted her relationship with Kitchens in August 2024, shortly after filing for divorce.
Their romance drew attention because Kitchens is Efird's cousin, a connection the 26-year-old addressed while discussing her new relationship with a friend on Mama June: Family Crisis.
“They’re not blood cousins,” she explained to her friend Paisley, adding that Kitchens “is related to Josh’s stepfather, which Josh’s stepdad is like a father to him, but there’s no blood rushing.”
Her mother, Mama June, also had a reaction to the timing of the romance.
“The divorce ain’t even dried on the ink yet,” she said when discussing Pumpkin's new relationship.
Pumpkin, however, continued to build a life with Kitchens.
In a Facebook post in August 2025, she praised him for the changes he had made and the way he showed up for her and her children.
“If you would’ve told me a year ago that we’d be building a life together, we would both probably laugh it off,” she wrote at the time, before praising his growth and the love he brought into their relationship.