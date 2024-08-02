Mama June's Daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Files for Divorce From Josh Efird After 6 Years of Marriage
Another marriage bites the dust.
Earlier this week, Mama June's daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird filed to divorce Josh Efird after six years of marriage.
In the court documents, the pair agreed to joint custody of their four children, and they will split up expenses when it comes to the kids' medical costs, education and extracurricular activities.
Neither of the parents will receive spousal support, and Josh has 60 days to move out of the home they currently share.
The two got married in 2018, and aside from taking care of their own kids, they became a guardian to Pumpkin's younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson due to Mama June's behavior and addiction struggles.
Though Mama June, 44, has reconnected with her daughters after years of estrangement, they still aren't on the best terms, as the matriarch confessed to using some of Alana's money for herself.
In an episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, after crunching numbers, Pumpkin, 24, believed that Alana, 18, had at least $35,000 missing from the bank account that was started for her as a child star.
After Pumpkin pointed out that the missing funds would've helped the Toddlers & Tiaras star pay for her college tuition — she's currently studying to be a neonatal nurse at Regis University in Colorado — June said she would be willing to chip in only if she thought Alana would follow through and obtain a degree.
"You're being [a] negative b----! You're not a supportive mother!" Pumpkin shot back at their mom. "It's investing in your daughter!"
"If you lost 10 grand, you lost $500,000 to a bag of f------ crack, b----!" she added. "God forbid Alana drop out of college and waste 10 grand."
So far, Alana has remained focus on her studies, as she revealed she's determined to keep her promise to late sister Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell.
"I consistently remind myself when Anna told me, she was like, 'If I pass and you're not in nursing school, I will haunt you,'" Alana shared of what the mother-of-two told her before she died at age 29 from cancer this past December.
"I do tell a lot of people that my second semester went a lot better than my first semester. I think my first semester, it was just everything with Anna and also trying to adjust to college and then, I also moved out of state," the Dancing With the Stars alum previously shared of school. "So, it was just a whole bunch that was going on in my first semester, but I got through it and my second semester it was a lot more smooth sailing."
