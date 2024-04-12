Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Calls Out Mama June for Wasting $500K on a 'Bag of Crack' After Refusing to Help Daughter Alana Thompson Pay for College
Mama June Shannon confesses the real reason why she repeatedly refused to help youngest daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson pay for college in a sneak peek for the Friday, April 12, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis.
The clip begins with Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird standing in front of a white board full of notes and numbers detailing how much money Alana made throughout her career on reality television and how much had been accounted for by June. She determines there is at least $35,728 missing in earnings from recent years.
"If Mama wants to have like a relationship with me she needs to pay me back, because one thing I don't do, is I don't hang around no 'thief' that gonna steal my money now," Alana tells cameras in a confessional. "You was the one who stole it so you need to pay my money back."
In another moment in the sneak peek, Pumpkin notes that the missing money could have paid for a few semesters of Alana's pricey college education.
The 18-year-old received a $21,000 scholarship to Regis University in Colorado to study neonatal nursing — however, she learned it would cost a whopping $43,000 per year — or $11,000 per semester — to complete her program.
June shockingly responds by admitting she might be more willing to help if she was sure that Alana would stay in Colorado, implying she believes her daughter will drop out and the money she potentially would give to her would be wasted.
- Mama June Insists She 'Didn't Really Steal Any Money' From Daughter Alana's Bank Account
- 'She's Going to Ruin This Marriage': Mama June's Husband Justin Sick of Being Accused of Lying Amid Family's Money Issues
- Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Grills Mama June About Missing Cash She Earned as a Child Star: 'There Should Be at Least 6 Figures!'
"You're being [a] negative b----!" Pumpkin exclaims. "You're not a supportive mother! ... Who cares?! It's investing in your daughter!"
"If you lost 10 grand, you lost $500,000 to a bag of f------ crack, b----!" she continues, referring to her mother's prior drug addiction problems. "God forbid Alana drop out of college and waste 10 grand."
Alana adds, "I don't even want you to pay for college. I just want my 35 grand back in my account so I can pay for college."
As OK! previously reported, Mama June admitted to spending a majority of the teenager's money that she earned for her stint on Dancing With the Stars, but insisted she did not spend all 12 years of her child's money.
"We also stayed out in California back in 2018 when she was on Dancing With The Stars and that did cost," she said at the time. "Unfortunately, I didn't have a ton of money myself. I used that money to reinvest in her and support us through that time."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
People reported the sneak peek.