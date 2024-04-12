Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Calls Out Mama June for Wasting $500K on a 'Bag of Crack' After Refusing to Help Daughter Alana Thompson Pay for College

Mama June Shannon confesses the real reason why she repeatedly refused to help youngest daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson pay for college in a sneak peek for the Friday, April 12, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis.

The clip begins with Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird standing in front of a white board full of notes and numbers detailing how much money Alana made throughout her career on reality television and how much had been accounted for by June. She determines there is at least $35,728 missing in earnings from recent years.