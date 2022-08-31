'Mama June' Shannon Issues Long Apology To Daughter Alana Honey 'Boo Boo' Thompson For Missing Her Birthday
June "Mama June" Shannon missed daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's 17th birthday party, but the reality star, 43, made sure to send well wishes her way via a lengthy text.
In the message, Shannon noted that she was "very proud" of everything Thompson was accomplishing, such as "graduating high school," which she said was a "big deal."
The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star apologized for putting her teenage daughter "through a lot," admitting that though she's not perfect, she is trying her best and wants to be there for her whenever she needs. "I know there is a lot to be worked on and work through but I have confidence that [I] will," the matriarch continued. "Love you ... happy bday."
The relationship between the mother and daughter has been rocky after the former got busted on charges of cocaine possession in 2019, prompting Thompson to live with her older sister Lauryn, best known to fans as "Pumpkin."
Despite the tension, Shannon said that she continues to see her daughter and talk to her.
"We do communicate. So it wasn't like any difference," she added. "The only difference is she's not sitting right here beside me in my home every day."
The distance hasn't stopped Shannon from keeping up with Thompson's life, as a few months ago, she offered her opinion on the Toddler & Tiara alum's relationship with 21-year-old Dralin Carswell.
"They've been together over a year. He's good. He needs to hold down a job a little bit more. I mean, he's not bad. He doesn't treat her bad or anything like that," she noted to Entertainment Tonight. "They're [young] and they've been together over a year. So, if they last? Fine. If they don't, it can be her first love."