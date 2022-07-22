Teen Star Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Defends Age Gap With 21-Year-Old Boyfriend

"In our relationship, the two most things that everybody is always talking about is our age gap,” the star explained in a new interview, noting that race “definitely” played a role in these negative comments. “He's Black and I’m white and we're an interracial couple," said the Dancing with the Stars: Juniors alum.

JUNE 'MAMA JUNE' SHANNON THINKS ALANA 'HONEY BOO BOO' THOMPSON'S 20-YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND DRALIN CARSWELL IS A 'GOOD GUY'

Despite this criticism, Thompson maintains that she’s happy with her boyfriend.

"I like how it’s never quiet when we're around each other, we're always talking about something,” she explained. “It’s never like an awkward moment, silence or none of that. We're always just talking about something.”