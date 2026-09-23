Manager Says Late Dolly Parton's Nephew Threatened Him, Seeks Restraining Order

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Dolly Parton's longtime manager, Danny Nozell, has sought a temporary restraining order against her nephew, Bryan Seaver, following a series of alleged messages. One message submitted in the case included a warning about what Seaver planned to do next. "Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I’m going to f--- everyone. I am about to become the hand of retribution for my entire family," the message read. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Nozell claimed Seaver referenced his military-contractor background, access to weapons, and experience with violence while making demands for money. Nozell also alleged that the messages began weeks before Parton’s August 25 death.

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Bryan Seaver Was Terminated From His Security Role

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's manager, Danny Nozell, sought a restraining order against Bryan Seaver over alleged messages.

Nozell said Seaver was terminated on September 15 after the alleged conduct. The filing also included another message about plans to target Parton's business relationships. "I’m going to set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly's brand partnership and telling the violations these people have done on us," the message said. Another alleged message described Seaver’s intentions in broader terms. "All I do is warfare ... everyone needs to be worried about what I might do," the message read.

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Source: MEGA Dolly Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver was terminated from his security role at the singer's properties.

The filing also included messages in which Seaver allegedly wrote, "I'm not an entertainment person. I'm a killer" and "I'm going to ratf--- every entity I can possibly conjure." Nozell’s lawsuit asked Seaver not to interfere with Parton’s business or contact its business partners. It also sought to keep him 1,000 feet away from the offices.

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Bryan Seaver Denied Making Threats

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver denied that his private messages with Nozell were threats.

Per TMZ, Seaver disputed the allegations and offered his response to the court filing. "I am a career soldier and military contractor and do conduct arms deals for foreign governments. I am a security professional and I am a killer," he said. He also addressed the language used in his messages to Nozell. "However, nothing in this lawsuit were threats and most of the comments I stand by," he said. Seaver then explained the nature of his relationship with Nozell and how they communicated during that period "I was talking frankly in a private way with Danny who I thought was my friend and he fancies himself a gangster," he said. "A lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving," Seaver added.

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver said his comments were connected to business disputes involving the late singer.