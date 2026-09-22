Kevin Reddington Asks Judge to Investigate Lone Holdout Juror's Cell Data in Lindsay Clancy Trial

Lindsay Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, urged the judge to investigate the holdout juror's cell data during jury deliberations.

Kevin Reddington , Lindsay Clancy 's attorney, asked Judge William Sullivan to investigate the lone holdout juror’s cell phone data after the proceedings ended in a mistrial.

Clancy, who admitted to killing her three children in January 2023 in their Mass. home, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, as the defense claimed that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time.

While 11 out of 12 jury members voted for the former labor and delivery nurse to be acquitted of being criminally responsible for the murders, Desronvil refused to acquit her on the same.

This resulted in a deadlock after six days of jury deliberations and Judge Sullivan declared it a mistrial.

Other jury members spoke out after the verdict, claiming that Desronvil refused to participate in the deliberations with them.

Nick Dargie, among them, stated during an interview with Good Morning America that the holdout juror was apparently scrolling on his phone during that time.