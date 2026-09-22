Kevin Reddington Asks Judge to Investigate Lone Holdout Juror's Cell Data in Lindsay Clancy Trial
Sept. 22 2026, Updated 4:22 a.m. ET
Kevin Reddington, Lindsay Clancy's attorney, asked Judge William Sullivan to investigate the lone holdout juror’s cell phone data after the proceedings ended in a mistrial.
In a motion filed on September 18, Reddington asked the judge to examine whether Michael P. Desronvil sought information outside the case during deliberations, according to People.
Kevin Reddington Urged Judge to Review the Holdout Juror's Questionnaire
Clancy, who admitted to killing her three children in January 2023 in their Mass. home, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, as the defense claimed that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time.
While 11 out of 12 jury members voted for the former labor and delivery nurse to be acquitted of being criminally responsible for the murders, Desronvil refused to acquit her on the same.
This resulted in a deadlock after six days of jury deliberations and Judge Sullivan declared it a mistrial.
Other jury members spoke out after the verdict, claiming that Desronvil refused to participate in the deliberations with them.
Nick Dargie, among them, stated during an interview with Good Morning America that the holdout juror was apparently scrolling on his phone during that time.
It was also revealed after the trial that Desronvil was previously arrested on domestic violence charges against his ex-wife.
Although the charges were later dropped and the former couple separated, the holdout juror currently has an active restraining order against him after he allegedly beat his teenage nephew, who had reported him in the previous case.
Based on that, Reddington urged the court to preserve juror questionnaires and that the court should provide under seal what kind of background checks were conducted before determining the jury members.
Moreover, the attorney also asked the judge to probe into whether Desronvil was previously involved in any other matters involving the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.
Clancy's lawyer also asked the judge to verify whether the juror was being truthful on his questionnaire.
- Holdout Juror in Lindsay Clancy Mistrial, Michael P. Desronvil, Speaks Out for First Time After Intense Backlash
- Lone Holdout Juror Calls Lindsay Clancy Attorney Kevin Reddington a 'Scumbag' in First Interview
- Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Reveals Why He Was So 'Upset' at Lone Juror Who Had 'Doubts' About Trial Verdict: 'That’s Not Right'
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The Holdout Juror Previously Stated That He Didn't Have Any Doubts About Lindsay Clancy's Guilt
Jury foreperson Roni Carlson told NBC Boston that Desronvil decided to acquit Clancy.
“He admitted he had reasonable doubt and I started filling out the forms; I was so excited,” she said.
“But I'm still not going to say that she's not guilty by reason of insanity,” the holdout juror allegedly added, per Carlson.
Meanwhile, Desronvil gave a statement to NewsNation last week, in which he stated, “I didn’t have any doubts.”
“As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence present,” he continued.
“Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presents, I thought it was enough proof that she [Clancy] knew exactly what she was doing and planned,” he wrote in conclusion.