Mandy Moore Shows Loose Skin After Welcoming 3 Kids in 3.5 Years: 'This Is What My Body Is'
July 17 2026, Updated 11:18 a.m. ET
Mandy Moore is embracing the physical changes that came with motherhood.
The actress and singer-songwriter shared a candid video on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 16, writing, "After 3 kids in 3½ years, this is what my body is...loose skin and all."
Mandy Moore Shares Honest Look at Her Postpartum Body
The 42-year-old gave her followers an unfiltered glimpse into her postpartum journey by posting a short mirror video highlighting the changes in her body.
She followed it with another Instagram Story post from the gym, where she worked on a pull-up as part of her fitness routine.
"Also Im super awkward and not a natural athlete but I’m committed to getting stronger for the long run," Moore wrote alongside a workout video.
The update reflected her focus on building strength rather than chasing perfection as she continues to navigate life as a mother.
Actress Opened Up About Recovery After Three Pregnancies
Moore has previously spoken about how quickly her family grew. She shares three children with husband Taylor Goldsmith — Gus, 5, Ozzie, 3, and Lou, 1.
During a June appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast," the This Is Us star reflected on welcoming Ozzie and Lou less than two years apart.
When asked whether having three children in quick succession had taken a toll on her, Moore reflected on the experience.
"I do feel lucky that energetically, pregnancy was very easy for me," she said. "I didn’t suffer from any sort of postpartum symptoms and stuff, so I feel like I had a relatively easy journey all things considered."
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Moore also opened up about what she went through after pregnancy.
"I’m still emotionally recovering," she said.
The actress has frequently discussed both the joys and challenges of parenthood, giving fans an honest look at life behind the scenes.
Motherhood Remains Mandy Moore's Greatest Joy
In May 2025, Moore marked her first Mother's Day as a mom of three with a heartfelt Instagram carousel celebrating her growing family.
"Being a mom is the single greatest gift of my life and while you’re never off the clock worrying or stressing or planning, the quiet, unmistakable joy triumphs over everything else," she wrote.
She also thanked the women who have supported her throughout her parenting journey.
"I’m endlessly grateful to the moms in my life who model what it takes, lend an ear, make the best suggestions, and generally make me feel less alone on the journey," Moore added.
In the same post, she gave a special shoutout to her own mother, writing, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms and mother figures in our lives, including my own mama who juggled 3 kids effortlessly (HOW!??)."