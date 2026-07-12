Lindsay Arnold Is 'So Proud' of Her Body After Welcoming Baby No. 3: 'Watching It Create Life Is Truly Remarkable'

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Lindsay Arnold is reflecting on motherhood, wellness and her journey after welcoming her third child, exclusively telling OK! about her approach to whole-body wellness in partnership with Ka’Chava, which she turns to for post-workout fuel and mom-approved nutrition. The former Dancing With the Stars pro and busy mom welcomed her baby boy, Hayes, on June 11, adding a son to her family with husband Samuel Cusick and daughters Sage , 5, and June, 3. After having two daughters, Arnold says she and her family were beyond thrilled to become a family of five.

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'Baby Boy Is Just What Our Family Needed'

Source: @lindsarnold/Instagram Lindsay Arnold's daughters, Sage and June, are thrilled to have a baby brother.

Noting her girls were "so excited" to have a baby brother and "asked about him everyday" throughout her pregnancy, Arnold shared: "There of course is always an adjustment period, especially with a newborn but we couldn’t be more excited!" Arnold says Sage and June were overjoyed to welcome their new sibling, especially after finding out they would be having a baby brother. “They are the sweetest girls and know they will be the best big sisters to baby boy!” she exclaims. “They were both so excited when they found out it was a boy! They have boy cousins and love them so much, so we knew that a baby boy is just what our family needed!”

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'I Am So Proud of My Body'

Source: @lindsarnold/Instagram The 'DWTS' alum says motherhood has changed the way she views wellness, fitness and the strength of her body.

Throughout her pregnancies and postpartum journey, Arnold has continued to embrace the changes her body has gone through. "I am so proud of my body and what it is still able to do," the former professional dancer expresses. "I have stayed super consistent with my morning routine and feel so thankful that I have been able to do so! Getting up before the girls has been a nonnegotiable for me for years now and something I genuinely look forward to. It sets my day up for success and allows me to move my body before jumping into full-time mom mode!" The dancer also opens up about motherhood has changed the way she views fitness and her body. Reflecting on her pregnancy, Arnold says it was a reminder of "just how incredible our bodies are." The social media star declares: "It is sometimes easy to overlook this but watching your body create life is truly remarkable. Women deserve all of the credit in the world and recognizing everything your body has done for you and has yet to do is what I encourage everyone to do no matter where they are in their fitness journey or in motherhood!"

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Source: @lindsarnold/Instagram Lindsay Arnold reflects on becoming a mom-of-three, saying watching her body create life has been 'truly remarkable.'

For Arnold, wellness has always been about consistency rather than perfection. “Movement has always been a priority for me! Whether it’s 30 minutes or 10 minutes. Consistency is key in your workouts and in your everyday life!” she explains. “Wellness looks different for everyone — that’s why creating routines that work for you and your lifestyle that you can stay consistent with is so important.” Arnold adds that "whole body wellness" goes beyond exercise. "To me, this means more than just a workout! Whole body wellness goes into your diet, recovery, mobility and so much more!" she advises.

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Lindsay Arnold Reveals Her Favorite 'DWTS' Memory

Source: Dancing With the Stars/ABC Lindsay Arnold and her celebrity partner Jordan Fisher won Season 25 of 'Dancing With the Stars' in 2017.

The DWTS alum also looks back on the show that helped launch her career, sharing that winning the Mirrorball Trophy with Jordan Fisher remains one of her most memorable moments. "Winning the Mirrorball with Jordan Fisher is obviously one of the most unforgettable moments of my career,” Arnold recalls. “But beyond that, what stands out most is that I truly grew up on that show. So much of my life happened during those years! From going on tour to building lifelong friendships with the cast and crew to discovering who I was as a person. I have nothing but the best memories from my time there." While Arnold is focused on motherhood and her growing family, she said she would never completely rule out a return to the ballroom. “I always say never say never! You truly never know what the future holds,” she teases. “Right now, I’m so happy focusing on motherhood and growing my businesses, which has been incredibly fulfilling. I also feel so connected to the show because of my sister, Rylee. Being able to experience it through her has kept me very attached to that world.”

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'DWTS' Runs in the Family

Source: @lindsarnold/Instagram While Lindsay Arnold isn't currently a pro on 'DWTS,' she lives vicariously through her younger sister Rylee.

Arnold also opens up about watching her younger sister Rylee Arnold continue her own journey as a Dancing With the Stars pro. “The proudest! I am beyond happy for her and have watched her journey with so much admiration,” Arnold gushes. “She has handled everything with such grace at a young age, all while navigating her health challenges. She has truly breathed new life into the show, and I’m so grateful the world gets to see just how talented, hardworking, and magical she is.” When it comes to advice for her sister, Lindsay says the most important thing is staying grounded. “Stay true to who you are. It’s very easy to lose yourself in that world, so it’s important to stay grounded, keep your head down, and work hard. And most importantly, say yes to every opportunity that comes your way," Lindsay shares of the advice she gives to Rylee. Arnold admits said she continues to be honest with Rylee when it comes to performances and navigating life in the spotlight. “I’m always very open and honest with her because that’s exactly what I would have wanted,” she dishes. “I know when she needs me to simply be her sister and when she needs me to push her to reach her full potential.” When it comes to maintaining healthy habits as a mom-of-three, Arnold focuses on routines that feel realistic and sustainable. “I have always had the mindset that any movement is better than no movement,” she states. “We all have crazy schedules but dedicating even 10 minutes out of your day to move your body goes such a long way! I encourage you to create habits that are attainable to you in your current season of life!”

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