Surprise! Mandy Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Taylor Goldsmith
Surprise! Mandy Moore revealed she's expanding her brood and welcoming another tot to her family.
"Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister. 💓💓💓," the star, 40, who is married to Taylor Goldsmith captioned a photo of her two boys, Gus and Ozzie, while referring to the famous NBC show This Is Us.
Of course, people were elated about the actress' big reveal.
One person wrote, "'First came me and Dad said gee. Then came me and Mom said wee. Then came me and we said that's THREE; BIG 3!' Congratulations!" while another said, "The Big 3 😭 It really was meant to be 🥹✨."
A third person added, "Omggggg! You’re gonna have your big 3 😭🥹❤️."
The singer and the Dawes frontman, 38, got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, August "Gus" Harrison, on February 20, 2021. Their second child, Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett Goldsmith, was born in October 2022.
Moore previously gushed about motherhood on Mother's Day on May 12.
"Cheers to all those who mother. I salute you today and always (especially my mom, stepmom, mother in law and community of mom friends I stand in awe of). It’s the greatest club and truly the most exhausting and exhilarating job I’ve ever been lucky enough to get to do. Thanks to Gus and Oz for choosing me. Extra love to those who find today difficult for any and all reasons. I see you," she captioned a slew of photographs of her children.
- Mandy Moore Felt 'Like an Outsider' at 2003 'Vanity Fair' Photo Shoot Until the Olsen Twins Boosted Her Confidence
- Mandy Moore Doesn't Understand Why She Stayed in Controlling Marriage to Ex Ryan Adams: 'How Did I Ever Find Myself in That Place?'
- Mandy Moore Was 'Mortified' But Humbled by Rude Comment Justin Timberlake Made Toward Her Years Ago: 'That Stuff Is Good for You'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Earlier this year, the A Walk to Remember alum recalled how she wasn't sure if having children was in the cards for her.
“I’ve always wanted to be a mom. Before bringing my two boys into the world with my love, @taylordawesgoldsmith, I was a mom to many many cats and at times, just as many dogs,” she wrote in January.
“But there was a time when I thought I might not be able to have kids,” she continued. “I remember when the doctor told me there was a slim chance of getting pregnant… and then lo and behold to our surprise, I became pregnant with Gus.”