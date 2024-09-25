Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 3, Welcomes 'Absolute Dream Girl' Louise

Prior to giving birth, the actress spoke about how this pregnancy has been different than the first two.

"I am incredibly grateful to my body. It only feels different in the sense that I have two little guys to chase around. It's a bit more exhausting than the first two go-rounds, but we're managing. I'm almost there," she told InStyle.

"Before this pregnancy, my husband and I were talking about the possibility of a third, and last summer we tried to do a round of IVF that didn't produce any embryos. So, I said to him and to the universe, ‘Okay, well, that was sort of our insurance plan and it didn't unfold the way that we expected, and that's totally okay. So, if down the road we decide we want to have another one and it happens, great, and if it doesn't, I think we both have to be at peace with that and we're incredibly blessed to have these two little boys in our family,'" she shared.