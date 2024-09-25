or
Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 3, Welcomes 'Absolute Dream Girl' Louise

Mandy Moore revealed she gave birth to baby No. 3 — a baby girl named Louise!

Sept. 25 2024, Published 2:17 p.m. ET

Party of five!

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith revealed they welcomed their little girl to their family recently.

"Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season. She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time. 💓💓💓📸 by our extraordinary doula @rebeccacoursey_photosandfilm," the singer, 40, who shares two boys, August "Gus" Harrison and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett with Goldsmith, captioned a photo of her holding the newborn on Wednesday, September 25, via Instagram.

Mandy Moore is a now a mom-of-three!

Of course, people were elated for the This Is Us star. Ashley Tisdale wrote, "Congrats beautiful! I love the name!!" while Sophia Bush added, "Congratulations mama!!! 💞💞💞."

Other fans were excited she now has a "big three" of her own, just like in the NBC series. One person wrote, "Congrats 😍😍😍 Now you have your big 3 🙌," while another said, "Okay now I’m definitely crying. 'Our big 3.'"

The star said the third pregnancy was a bit more 'exhausting.'

Prior to giving birth, the actress spoke about how this pregnancy has been different than the first two.

"I am incredibly grateful to my body. It only feels different in the sense that I have two little guys to chase around. It's a bit more exhausting than the first two go-rounds, but we're managing. I'm almost there," she told InStyle.

"Before this pregnancy, my husband and I were talking about the possibility of a third, and last summer we tried to do a round of IVF that didn't produce any embryos. So, I said to him and to the universe, ‘Okay, well, that was sort of our insurance plan and it didn't unfold the way that we expected, and that's totally okay. So, if down the road we decide we want to have another one and it happens, great, and if it doesn't, I think we both have to be at peace with that and we're incredibly blessed to have these two little boys in our family,'" she shared.

Mandy Moore said she was 'grateful' to get pregnant for a third time.

Mandy Moore shared the exciting news on social media.

Ultimately, the A Walk to Remember alum is grateful she was able to welcome another tot in her life.

"The universe just decided to have her way, and this little girl came into our lives, and we're incredibly grateful for that as well. I went to the doctor after I was pregnant to make sure it was a viable pregnancy, and he said, 'Your egg count is extremely low.' Some women have their egg count slowly decline, and then some people just...the bottom falls out, they fall off the cliff. And he was like, 'You're kind of the latter, so this is your shot of having a third kid,'" she said.

