Maren Morris Says She and Ex Ryan Hurd Are 'Trying' Their Best After Split: 'Co-Parenting Has Been Going Well'
Exes Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have formed a good team when it comes to raising their 4-year-old son, Hayes Andrew.
"I mean, we're getting it together, but the co-parenting thing has been going well, and we're trying our best in this way, but it's still pretty fresh," the 34-year-old American singer said during her appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast episode on Wednesday, September 25.
She also noted that since the divorce, she has felt inspired and "deeply creative" as she explores this time in her life.
The "80s Mercedes" singer shared, "There's a lot to write about, but, like, a freedom too."
Alongside her music career, Morris, who publicly revealed she's bisexual in June, added she has been occupied with touring.
Although she enjoys performing, balancing work and her personal life is increasingly important to her.
"I don't wanna be touring 280 days a year. Like, I want to be home. I wanna be a good mom and also have a social life because then I really don't have anything to write about," Morris said.
In August, the country singer revealed that the song "Because, Of Course," one of the tracks from her EP, Intermmission, is a love letter to Hayes, Indigomusic.com reported.
Instead of mistakenly interpreting the single as a romantic ballad, the "My Church" songstress said, “It’s about him; it’s obviously my promise to him.”
She added it was written as a declaration of her unwavering love for her little boy.
- Maren Morris Agrees to Pay Ex Ryan Hurd $2,100 Per Month in Child Custody Agreement
- 'She Wants a Break From It All': Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Had Been 'Having Problems for a While' Prior to Shocking Split
- It 'Definitely Sucks': Jana Kramer Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Estranged Husband Mike Caussin
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I think he’s gone through a lot, and there’s, I’m sure, a lot of confusion because he’s so little," Morris admitted of the divorce.
The pop singer said she recognizes that the breakup could be confusing for their child, considering his very young age.
However, the musician added she is confident that she and Hurd are doing their best to provide a stable and loving environment for their son.
OK! previously reported that after five years of marriage, the mom-of-one filed for divorce in October 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the separation.
The duo later reached a custody agreement for their tot.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Before the court decision, the two agreed to be "courteous, polite and respectful" toward each other while co-parenting, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.