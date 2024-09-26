Maren Morris Says She and Ex Ryan Hurd Are 'Trying' Their Best After Split: 'Co-Parenting Has Been Going Well'

"I mean, we're getting it together, but the co-parenting thing has been going well, and we're trying our best in this way, but it's still pretty fresh," the 34-year-old American singer said during her appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast episode on Wednesday, September 25.

She also noted that since the divorce, she has felt inspired and "deeply creative" as she explores this time in her life.