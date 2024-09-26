or
Maren Morris Says She and Ex Ryan Hurd Are 'Trying' Their Best After Split: 'Co-Parenting Has Been Going Well'

maren morris co parenting with ex yan hurd
Source: MEGA

Maren Morris said 'co-parenting has been going well' after her split from Ryan Hurd.

By:

Sept. 26 2024, Published 6:42 p.m. ET

Exes Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have formed a good team when it comes to raising their 4-year-old son, Hayes Andrew.

maren morris ex husband ryan hurd
Source: MEGA

Maren Morris spoke about co-parenting with her ex Ryan Hurd.

"I mean, we're getting it together, but the co-parenting thing has been going well, and we're trying our best in this way, but it's still pretty fresh," the 34-year-old American singer said during her appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast episode on Wednesday, September 25.

She also noted that since the divorce, she has felt inspired and "deeply creative" as she explores this time in her life.

maren morris on co parenting with ryan hurd
Source: MEGA

Maren Morris said there's a 'lot to write' about after her split.

The "80s Mercedes" singer shared, "There's a lot to write about, but, like, a freedom too."

Alongside her music career, Morris, who publicly revealed she's bisexual in June, added she has been occupied with touring.

Although she enjoys performing, balancing work and her personal life is increasingly important to her.

"I don't wanna be touring 280 days a year. Like, I want to be home. I wanna be a good mom and also have a social life because then I really don't have anything to write about," Morris said.

maren morris
Source: MEGA

Maren Morris shares one son with Ryan Hurd.

In August, the country singer revealed that the song "Because, Of Course," one of the tracks from her EP, Intermmission, is a love letter to Hayes, Indigomusic.com reported.

Instead of mistakenly interpreting the single as a romantic ballad, the "My Church" songstress said, “It’s about him; it’s obviously my promise to him.”

She added it was written as a declaration of her unwavering love for her little boy.

“I think he’s gone through a lot, and there’s, I’m sure, a lot of confusion because he’s so little," Morris admitted of the divorce.

The pop singer said she recognizes that the breakup could be confusing for their child, considering his very young age.

However, the musician added she is confident that she and Hurd are doing their best to provide a stable and loving environment for their son.

maren morris shares co parenting with ex ryan hurd
Source: MEGA

Maren Morris announced she's bisexual earlier this year.

OK! previously reported that after five years of marriage, the mom-of-one filed for divorce in October 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the separation.

The duo later reached a custody agreement for their tot.

Before the court decision, the two agreed to be "courteous, polite and respectful" toward each other while co-parenting, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

