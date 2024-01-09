Maren Morris Agrees to Pay Ex Ryan Hurd $2,100 Per Month in Child Custody Agreement

Maren Morris and her ex Ryan Hurd have reached a custody agreement for their son, Hayes, amid their ongoing divorce.

Per court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pair will be "courteous, polite and respectful" toward each other while co-parenting. They will also share joint legal and physical custody of the 3-year-old. This includes each parent being entitled to at least two phone calls or FaceTime sessions per week when Hayes is with his other parent.