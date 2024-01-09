Maren Morris Agrees to Pay Ex Ryan Hurd $2,100 Per Month in Child Custody Agreement
Maren Morris and her ex Ryan Hurd have reached a custody agreement for their son, Hayes, amid their ongoing divorce.
Per court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pair will be "courteous, polite and respectful" toward each other while co-parenting. They will also share joint legal and physical custody of the 3-year-old. This includes each parent being entitled to at least two phone calls or FaceTime sessions per week when Hayes is with his other parent.
The agreement further stated both Morris and Hurd "will work together to accommodate each party’s travel schedule."
When it comes to child support, it was decided the "Chasing After You" songstress would shell out $2,100 per month, which is one percent of her average monthly income of $210,000. Meanwhile, Hurd receives a significantly smaller sum for his work as singer and songwriter, bringing in roughly $41,000 each month.
As OK! previously reported, Morris and Hurd tied the knot in 2018. They were married for five years before the mother-of-one filed for divorce in October 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
According to a source, the exes had been "having problems for a while."
"Maren has become disillusioned by a lot of things lately. Their relationship being one of them," the source explained in an article published late last year. "Ryan always took a backseat to let Maren shine. All he wanted to do was write music, but some of the people Ryan writes with are people Maren has made mad, and it caused a huge problem between them."
In a recent interview, Morris admitted she is eager to start prioritizing herself again this year.
"[I’m] not answering to anyone and not having to protect anyone’s feelings but my own and put myself first. And I think that’s going to be a really empowering 2024," she said at the time. "A lot of my friends are going through the same thing right now. And, like, all their therapists or psychics have said, ‘2024, you need to be single.’"
On a December 13, 2023, appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the country star confessed she just doesn't "have the headspace" for dating someone new after her breakup.
"But I'm writing so much right now, that's kind of been my way of dating is just through song," she added.