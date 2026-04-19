Taylor Swift 'on Edge' After Details About Wedding to Travis Kelce Were Leaked: Insider

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Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged in August 2025.

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The couple is now believed to be fast approaching their wedding date, with reports suggesting the ceremony could take place within weeks in New York City. But the emergence of the details – including the venue and a rumored July 3 date – has complicated plans, particularly given the constraints of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs schedule and the looming start of his pre-season training in July.

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Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding date is rumored on July 3.

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A source close to the couple said: "Taylor could not be more excited about the idea of marrying Travis, but the reality of planning something on this scale – especially under intense public scrutiny – has left her feeling increasingly on edge. She is known for being incredibly detail-oriented and fiercely protective of her private life, so seeing carefully laid plans and personal decisions exposed before she is ready has been deeply unsettling for her. It has knocked her confidence in how everything is unfolding and prompted serious conversations about whether she should rethink the entire setup, change key elements, or even pivot to a completely different approach in order to regain control and prevent the day from becoming the kind of media frenzy she has always tried to avoid." They added: "The situation is being made far more difficult by the practical realities of their schedules. There is very little room to maneuver because everything has to be structured around Travis' commitments to the NFL, which leaves them with a narrow and increasingly pressured window to work within. Taylor is completely supportive of his decision to continue playing – she understands how important that is to him – but it has undeniably intensified the strain she is under. The combination of tight timelines, logistical challenges, and the emotional toll of the leaks has left her feeling overwhelmed, and those close to her say it has reached the point where it is beginning to disrupt her sleep and overall sense of calm, and she is getting a bit gripped by a case of cold feet."

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift is very excited to marry Travis Kelce, a source said.

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Another insider said the situation had triggered wider concern among those close to the singer. They told us: "There is a growing feeling among those close to Taylor that this situation has affected her more deeply than many would have anticipated. She has built a reputation over the years for being exceptionally composed, strategic and firmly in control of both her career and personal narrative, so to see her grappling with this level of pressure has genuinely caught people off guard. What has compounded the issue is the frustration surrounding how private, meaningful details about her life have been made public without her consent. That sense of intrusion has amplified the emotional intensity of the situation, making it feel far more personal and difficult for her to navigate." Reports show Kelce will not retire this season have further narrowed the couple's options, with insiders describing a shrinking timeline within which they can tie the knot that has intensified the pressure on the pair. One source said: "They are now operating within an extremely tight timeframe, and there is a clear sense that everything is being dictated by the clock. If they are set on marrying before the demands of training camp take over, then key decisions cannot be delayed any longer – they have to be made quickly and with certainty. That kind of pressure inevitably creates a more intense atmosphere, and it is adding to the overall strain of what is already a highly complex and emotionally charged planning process."

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The leaks have also reportedly prompted tension. A source added: "There has been a fair amount of behind-the-scenes speculation about how these details found their way into the public domain, with some quietly questioning whether the leak may have come from someone within Travis Kelce's wider circle. It is not something he is brushing off lightly – he is said to be taking it very seriously and is keen to establish exactly what happened. From his perspective, anything that causes Taylor upset becomes a priority issue, and he is determined to get clarity on the situation and address it as directly as possible."

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Source: MEGA The wedding leaks have also reportedly prompted tension behind the scenes, a source said.