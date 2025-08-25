Maren Morris Shuts Down Inappropriate Fan Behavior at Meet-and-Greet: 'Don't Override Someone's Personal Space'
Maren Morris addressed an unsettling encounter with a fan who "grabbed" her behind during a meet-and-greet ahead of her Dreamsicle tour stop in Michigan.
"Hi y'all. Tonight's show was so fun, but someone grabbed my a-- during [the] meet-and-greet before the show," the country star wrote in her Instagram Stories on Friday, August 22.
"I'm going to continue them because one person shouldn't ruin it for everyone, but please know I'm there to connect, share, hug, all the things but please don't override someone's personal space. love you," she added.
In the same post, Morris shared a behind-the-scenes vlog, where she looked cheerful interacting with fans before taking the stage. She signed autographs and snapped photos with attendees, all while donning a stunning black feathered dress.
"Thank you for a beautiful garden venue, a perfect sunset and for selling the d--- show out," she captioned photos from the concert. "We can't wait to come back."
Morris launched her Dreamsicle tour on May 30, following the release of her latest album of the same name earlier that month. This album, marked by raw emotion, addresses her recent divorce from Ryan Hurd after five years of marriage.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In a May interview with The Cut, Morris revealed her intention behind the album: "I'm not documenting what happened during the relationship. I'm documenting the grief, anger, and sadness that follows, and the vulnerability of putting yourself back out there again … of reconnecting with your female friends and yourself."
Morris' world tour, Dreamsicle, will run until 2026, including extensive dates across North America, with shows in the United States and Canada. She will perform in Europe, with shows in the U.K., Ireland, France, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark. The tour will then conclude with dates in Australia and New Zealand in early 2026.
Morris is also scheduled to perform at a number of festivals as part of the tour, including the Sing Out Loud Festival, Austin City Limits Music Festival and America's River Roots Festival.
On the "Dear Chelsea" podcast in June, she noted that she and Hurd, who share a 5-year-old son, Hayes, are on friendly terms and "have moved past a lot of it."
Following her divorce, Morris came out as bisexual in June 2024 during Pride Month, sharing her truth with fans. Rumors swirled about her dating Perfect Match alum Justin Assada, though it remains unclear if she is currently in a relationship.