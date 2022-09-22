Maren Morris May Sit Out CMAs Amid Brittany Aldean Feud

“Make You Say” no to the CMAs!

Weeks after her feud with conservative influencer Brittany Aldean made headlines, country star Maren Morris revealed that she does not “feel comfortable” attending next month’s Country Music Awards, even as her record Humble Quest is nominated for Album of the Year.

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now,” the “Chasing After You” songstress explained in a new interview published on Tuesday, September 20.