'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Plays Coy Regarding New Season Being Cast Around Her, Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga: 'Cannot Confirm'
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania addressed rumors that the currently paused show will return and reportedly focus on herself, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs.
When she appeared on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, host Teddi Mellencamp got direct, stating, “Well, they’re saying, Dolores, there’s a new rumor that Real Housewives of New Jersey is being cast around you, Melissa and Marge, no Teresa [Giudice].”
Dolores Catania Doesn't 'Know What Cast Around Means'
“I don’t think that’s to be true,” Catania responded. Mellencamp seemed surprised and continued probing, as she asked her, “You don’t think that’s to be true?”
“I don’t know what cast around means?” Catania coyly replied.
Dolores Catania Wouldn't Confirm the 'RHONJ' Casting Rumors
Mellencamp clarified for her, telling Catania it means “they’re going to bring other people in, and you guys are the three.”
Fans hoping for a direct answer from Catania did not get one, as she said she could not “confirm that.” “Cannot confirm,” she reiterated. “No decisions. This is what they say. No decisions have been made yet.”
- 'RHONJ' Season 15 Casting Update: Bravo Focused on Building the Show Around 'Joe Gorga's Lighthearted Comedy,' Source Claims
- Andy Cohen Plays Coy After Matt Rogers Urges for 'RHONJ' to Return Without Teresa Giudice: Watch
- Dolores Catania Says She Can't 'See a Life' Without 'RHONJ' as Hiatus Continues: 'Bring Us Back!'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Building 'RHONJ' Around Joe Gorga
As OK! exclusively reported, an insider dished in August that production was putting a “strong focus” on building the show around Joe Gorga due to the “lighthearted comedy he brings.” The source said this would “of course” mean Melissa would be “back as a Housewife.”
“Bravo is also focused on Dolores, as is evidenced by their putting her on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island,” they continued.
As for why production wants Melissa back, the source said she’s “made it known she’s willing to film and interact with [her sister-in-law] Teresa at this point in time,” which was something she was not interested in entertaining in the past.
Who Else Is Bravo Interested In?
“Yes, they’ve had issues with one another for years, but at the end of the day… this is a job,” the insider elaborated. “And Melissa’s not immune to the fact that them not interacting on camera at all created more problems than it solved.” The production insider insisted Bravo “can’t stand” any more behind-the-scenes drama, which is why “Melissa is willing to throw in the towel and do what she has to do to save her job and the show.”
The source also insisted Margaret is “expected to be returning to the franchise when it finally comes back.”
“Bravo has continued to show a vested interest in her and has invited her to BravoCon,” they shared. “Aside from Dolores, Teresa and Melissa Gorga, Margaret is the only other RHONJ star invited to the event. It’s likely they are planning to keep her on the franchise, as she has real drama and the viewers tend to like her. She’s funny, quick-witted and has truly ‘brought it’ to the show since she came on. If Bravo was planning to can her, she 100 percent would NOT be at BravoCon.”
The insider dished Bravo “will also add some new women to the mix."
Bravo does not comment on casting for upcoming seasons of The Real Housewives.