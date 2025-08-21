REALITY TV NEWS 'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Plays Coy Regarding New Season Being Cast Around Her, Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga: 'Cannot Confirm' Source: Bravo 'RHONJ' star Dolores Catania played coy when asked about the rumor that 'RHONJ' will be cast around her, Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 21 2025, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

Dolores Catania Doesn't 'Know What Cast Around Means'

Source: Bravo Dolores Catania claimed she didn't know 'what cast around' meant.

“I don’t think that’s to be true,” Catania responded. Mellencamp seemed surprised and continued probing, as she asked her, “You don’t think that’s to be true?” “I don’t know what cast around means?” Catania coyly replied.

Dolores Catania Wouldn't Confirm the 'RHONJ' Casting Rumors

Source: @melissagorga/Instagram Dolores Catania would not 'confirm' if 'RHONJ' will be cast around her, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs.

Mellencamp clarified for her, telling Catania it means “they’re going to bring other people in, and you guys are the three.” Fans hoping for a direct answer from Catania did not get one, as she said she could not “confirm that.” “Cannot confirm,” she reiterated. “No decisions. This is what they say. No decisions have been made yet.”

Building 'RHONJ' Around Joe Gorga

Source: MEGA An insider dished Bravo wants to build 'RHONJ' around Joe Gorga.

As OK! exclusively reported, an insider dished in August that production was putting a “strong focus” on building the show around Joe Gorga due to the “lighthearted comedy he brings.” The source said this would “of course” mean Melissa would be “back as a Housewife.” “Bravo is also focused on Dolores, as is evidenced by their putting her on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island,” they continued. As for why production wants Melissa back, the source said she’s “made it known she’s willing to film and interact with [her sister-in-law] Teresa at this point in time,” which was something she was not interested in entertaining in the past.

Who Else Is Bravo Interested In?

Source: Bravo Bravo is interested in retaining Margaret Josephs for 'RHONJ,' according to an insider.