Margaret Qualley Slips Off Her Dress to Expose Her Chest in Spicy Photos From 2026 Grammys After-Party

Two photos of Margaret Qualley
Source: mega;cbs/paramount

Margaret Qualley showed some skin after the 2026 Grammys.

Feb. 3 2026, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Margaret Qualley turned up the heat when she went into the photo booth at a 2026 Grammys after-party.

One day after the Sunday, February 1, awards show, the movie star posted a bunch of pictures from the fun night, including two shots in which she flaunted her curves.

Margaret Qualley's Seductive Photos

Photo of Margaret Qualley covered her chest with emojis after pulling down her dress in a photo booth.
Source: @isimostar/instagram

Margaret Qualley covered her chest with emojis after pulling down her dress in a photo booth.

Qualley and husband Jack Antonoff took a few loved up images with their tiny dog, but the last snap in the set featured Qualley slightly pulling her dress down. She covered up the purposeful nip slip with a rabbit emoji.

The Substance star struck a similar seductive pose when taking photos with Antonoff's collaborator Sabrina Carpenter, though this time, she used a lipstick print emoji to hide her assets.

A third strip of photos featured Qualley with musician Ink.

Source: @isimostar/instagram

The actress attended the 2026 Grammys with husband Jack Antonoff.

The brunette beauty's photo dump also included a few pictures of her outside, presumably taken before she and her spouse headed to the ceremony in Los Angeles. Another cute video captured the couple in the car.

For the star-studded event, Qualley donned a sleeveless black dress featuring a plunging neckline, which she accessorized with long, dangling earrings.

The Maid alum captioned her social media upload, "Fan girl."

Photo of Jack Anotonoff helped produce Sabrina Carpenter's Grammy-nominated album 'Man's Best Friend.'
Source: cbs/paramount

Jack Anotonoff helped produce Sabrina Carpenter's Grammy-nominated album 'Man's Best Friend.'

The couple, who wed in 2023, also shared a sweet moment inside the awards show, as Qualley was seen cozying up to Antonoff as they sat in their seats.

It was a big night for the music producer, as he helped make two songs that won, including Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther," which took home Record of the Year.

Inside Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Relationship

Photo of The stars wed in 2023 after two years of dating.
Source: cbs/paramount

The stars wed in 2023 after two years of dating.

Qualley explained why Antonoff stood out from her exes when she gushed over their romance in a 2025 interview.

"In every other relationship I’ve ever been in, I still felt really lonely because I wasn’t with my person, and it’s like I was seeking something," she spilled to Cosmopolitan. "I don’t feel like that anymore. Jack makes me feel safe and comfortable."

Photo of The movie star said husband Jack Antonoff makes her feel 'safe and comfortable.'
Source: mega

The movie star said husband Jack Antonoff makes her feel 'safe and comfortable.'

"I spent so many years trying to be someone’s perfect girl, and that girl changed over and over again," she confessed. "But I can’t lie to Jack. I can’t be that for him — he’d see through it. So I just have to be myself. He’s been the person I’ve pictured my whole life. And I’m not even saying that metaphorically."

Prior to hitting it off with the musician, Qualley dated Shia LaBeouf, but she broke things off amid his controversies, which included his ex FKA Twigs making sexual assault allegations against him.

Antonoff was in a long relationship with Lena Dunham before they called it quits in 2017.

