Margot Robbie Quietly Changes Her Last Name Nearly 10 Years After Marrying Tom Ackerley

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Margot Robbie appears to have taken her husband Tom Ackerley's last name nearly 10 years after they tied the knot.

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Margot Robbie Quietly Changed Her Name

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley tied the knot in 2016.

The name change was revealed in new business documents published by the U.K.'s Companies House for LuckyChap Entertainment, a production company run by the couple. The Barbie actress was listed as "Margot Elise Ackerley" in the documents, a change from previous filings that identified her as "Margot Elise Robbie." The Australian native continues to use Robbie in her professional life, as the stage name was used in the credits of her latest project, Sterling Point, which was released on Prime Video last month.

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Margot Robbie Sparked Name Change Speculation in 2018

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley share one son, whom they welcomed in October 2024.

Robbie sparked speculation in 2018 that she may have adopted her husband's last name in her personal life after attending a friend's wedding in Australia. The Wolf of Wall Street star's name was listed as "Margot Ackerley" on the seating plan, according to The Daily Telegraph.

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Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's Relationship Started Professionally

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's relationship started platonic before eventually becoming romantic.

Robbie and Ackerley first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française, where he served as an assistant director and she was one of the film's stars. Their relationship began as a close friendship and didn't turn romantic until around the time they co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014, which has produced several films and TV shows, including I, Tonya and Birds of Prey. "We were friends for so long," the actress told Vogue in 2016. "I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’"

Margot Robbie Said Being Married Is 'Actually the Most Fun Ever'

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie said that she and her husband, Tom Ackerley, make it a priority to spend time together.