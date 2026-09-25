or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Margot Robbie
OK LogoCOUPLES

Margot Robbie Quietly Changes Her Last Name Nearly 10 Years After Marrying Tom Ackerley

Photo of Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley
Source: MEGA

Margot Robbie adopted her husband's last name in new business documents.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Margot Robbie appears to have taken her husband Tom Ackerley's last name nearly 10 years after they tied the knot.

Article continues below advertisement

Margot Robbie Quietly Changed Her Name

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley tied the knot in 2016.
Source: MEGA

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley tied the knot in 2016.

The name change was revealed in new business documents published by the U.K.'s Companies House for LuckyChap Entertainment, a production company run by the couple.

The Barbie actress was listed as "Margot Elise Ackerley" in the documents, a change from previous filings that identified her as "Margot Elise Robbie."

The Australian native continues to use Robbie in her professional life, as the stage name was used in the credits of her latest project, Sterling Point, which was released on Prime Video last month.

Article continues below advertisement

Margot Robbie Sparked Name Change Speculation in 2018

Photo of Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley share one son, whom they welcomed in October 2024.
Source: MEGA

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley share one son, whom they welcomed in October 2024.

Robbie sparked speculation in 2018 that she may have adopted her husband's last name in her personal life after attending a friend's wedding in Australia.

The Wolf of Wall Street star's name was listed as "Margot Ackerley" on the seating plan, according to The Daily Telegraph.

MORE ON:
Margot Robbie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's Relationship Started Professionally

Photo of Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's relationship started platonic before becoming romantic in 2014.
Source: MEGA

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's relationship started platonic before eventually becoming romantic.

Robbie and Ackerley first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française, where he served as an assistant director and she was one of the film's stars.

Their relationship began as a close friendship and didn't turn romantic until around the time they co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014, which has produced several films and TV shows, including I, Tonya and Birds of Prey.

"We were friends for so long," the actress told Vogue in 2016. "I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’"

Margot Robbie Said Being Married Is 'Actually the Most Fun Ever'

Photo of Margot Robbie said she and her husband, Tom Ackerley, make it a priority to spend time together.
Source: MEGA

Margot Robbie said that she and her husband, Tom Ackerley, make it a priority to spend time together.

The couple got married in a private ceremony in 2016.

Though they are known to keep their relationship private, Robbie has said being married is "actually the most fun ever," noting they both make time for each other a priority.

"Even if we both have to fly to a country in between where we both are for one night, we’ll do it and then fly back to work the next day,” she told Porter in 2018. "And we speak all day, every day on the phone."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.