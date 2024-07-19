Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley Are 'Reading Up on Everything' as They Prepare for Baby No. 1: 'They’re So Excited'
Forget about Barbie's dream house — Margot Robbie is in the process of creating her dream nursery!
According to a source, the pregnant actress and her husband, Tom Ackerley, "are reading up on everything, like what to expect, and how to prepare, and what to have in place before the baby arrives."
The insider told a magazine the blonde beauty, 34, is "working with a designer" for their first child's bedroom.
"Having kids is something Margot and Tom have talked about and wanted. But they waited eight years to start a family because she had a lot of things she wanted to accomplish first," the insider noted. "They are so excited!"
The Oscar nominee first revealed her growing belly when stepping out with the movie producer, 34, on July 7.
She isn't staying out of the spotlight while she counts down the days until the tot's arrival, as the couple attended Wimbledon on Friday, July 12.
The spouses first met on the set of Suite Française, but it took them a while to become romantic.
"We kept it a secret," the Australian actress explained. "Because we weren’t really taking it seriously. 'Oh, whatever, we’re just mates, we’re just mates.' And then... everyone found out."
Robbie admitted their friend circle was shocked when they finally revealed they were dating, recalling, "It was dramatic. I’m not going into the details, but s--- hit the fan."
"Our house turned into The Jerry Springer Show for a moment there. But then the dust settled, and it was all good," she said. "Everyone was, like: 'No! This is going to ruin our group!' And then it didn’t. It was fine."
In 2014, they co-founded a production company together, and two years later, they tied the knot.
While some couples can't work together, Ackerley said the transition between business partners and spouses is "seamless" for them.
"We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off," he told The London Times. "It’s all become one thing."
The British producer, who has worked with his wife on movies like I, Tonya and Barbie, added that they have a tendency to spend 24 hours together.
In fact, the actress claimed they only fight over "whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better," referring to snacks from their native countries.
Life & Style reported on the couple's preparation.