Margot Robbie's Husband Tom Ackerley Admits They 'Spend 24 Hours a Day' Together and Only Fight Over 1 Thing

Though some romantic partners struggle to find the right balance when it comes to working side by side — which they've done on Barbie, I, Tonya and more successful films — Ackerley, 34, insisted it's always been "seamless" for them.

"We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off," he told The London Times. "It’s all become one thing."

Needless to say, the pair has their arguments like every other couple, though the British film producer insisted their biggest spat is over "whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better," referring to snacks from their native countries.