OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Margot Robbie
OK LogoCOUPLES

Margot Robbie's Husband Tom Ackerley Admits They 'Spend 24 Hours a Day' Together and Only Fight Over 1 Thing

margot robbies husband tom ackerley spend hours day together fight
By:

Jun. 24 2024, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley have no problem mixing business with pleasure.

In a new interview, the couple and business partners dished on the different aspects of their relationship, with Ackerley noting they usually spend "24 hours a day" together.

Article continues below advertisement
margot robbies husband tom ackerley spend hours day together fight
Source: mega

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley married in 2016.

Though some romantic partners struggle to find the right balance when it comes to working side by side — which they've done on Barbie, I, Tonya and more successful films — Ackerley, 34, insisted it's always been "seamless" for them.

"We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off," he told The London Times. "It’s all become one thing."

Needless to say, the pair has their arguments like every other couple, though the British film producer insisted their biggest spat is over "whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better," referring to snacks from their native countries.

Article continues below advertisement
margot robbies husband tom ackerley spend hours day together fight
Source: mega

The couple has worked together on movies like 'Barbie.'

Article continues below advertisement

Though Ackerley works in Hollywood and has accompanied his wife to countless red carpet events, Robbie, 33, previously joked that the producer being a "normie" is one of her favorite things about him.

"He’s not trying to steal the spotlight, he’s not trying to wear fancy pants. He just wants to love you and support you," she gushed earlier this year. "I am so lucky. He likes being behind the camera. He’s not fazed by any of this stuff. He’s just the best."

Article continues below advertisement
margot robbies husband tom ackerley spend hours day together fight
Source: mega

Ackerley said he spends every day with his wife.

MORE ON:
Margot Robbie
Article continues below advertisement

The pair, who wed in 2016, first met on the set of World War II drama Suite Française, where Ackerley was an assistant director — though things remained platonic for a while before they took their friendship to the next level.

"We kept it a secret," the Aussie movie star spilled in an interview of becoming romantic with her spouse. "Because we weren’t really taking it seriously. 'Oh, whatever, we’re just mates, we’re just mates.' And then... everyone found out."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The blonde beauty admitted their mututal friends were shocked, noting, "It was dramatic. I’m not going into the details, but s--- hit the fan."

"Our house turned into The Jerry Springer Show for a moment there. But then the dust settled, and it was all good," she added. "Everyone was, like: 'No! This is going to ruin our group!' And then it didn’t. It was fine."

Article continues below advertisement
margot robbies husband tom ackerley spend hours day together fight
Source: mega

The duo co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The couple started working together when they co-founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.