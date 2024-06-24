Margot Robbie's Husband Tom Ackerley Admits They 'Spend 24 Hours a Day' Together and Only Fight Over 1 Thing
Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley have no problem mixing business with pleasure.
In a new interview, the couple and business partners dished on the different aspects of their relationship, with Ackerley noting they usually spend "24 hours a day" together.
Though some romantic partners struggle to find the right balance when it comes to working side by side — which they've done on Barbie, I, Tonya and more successful films — Ackerley, 34, insisted it's always been "seamless" for them.
"We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off," he told The London Times. "It’s all become one thing."
Needless to say, the pair has their arguments like every other couple, though the British film producer insisted their biggest spat is over "whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better," referring to snacks from their native countries.
Though Ackerley works in Hollywood and has accompanied his wife to countless red carpet events, Robbie, 33, previously joked that the producer being a "normie" is one of her favorite things about him.
"He’s not trying to steal the spotlight, he’s not trying to wear fancy pants. He just wants to love you and support you," she gushed earlier this year. "I am so lucky. He likes being behind the camera. He’s not fazed by any of this stuff. He’s just the best."
The pair, who wed in 2016, first met on the set of World War II drama Suite Française, where Ackerley was an assistant director — though things remained platonic for a while before they took their friendship to the next level.
"We kept it a secret," the Aussie movie star spilled in an interview of becoming romantic with her spouse. "Because we weren’t really taking it seriously. 'Oh, whatever, we’re just mates, we’re just mates.' And then... everyone found out."
The blonde beauty admitted their mututal friends were shocked, noting, "It was dramatic. I’m not going into the details, but s--- hit the fan."
"Our house turned into The Jerry Springer Show for a moment there. But then the dust settled, and it was all good," she added. "Everyone was, like: 'No! This is going to ruin our group!' And then it didn’t. It was fine."
The couple started working together when they co-founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014.