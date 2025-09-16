Article continues below advertisement

Margot Robbie brought the heat at the New York premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, turning heads in a daring black-and-white gown that left little to the imagination. On Monday, September 15, the 34-year-old actress wowed on the red carpet in a plunging dress with a deep neckline that showed off her cleavage. The bold look also featured sky-high thigh slits, revealing a white bodysuit-style base hidden beneath the flowing black fabric.

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-one kept things sleek and elegant, wearing her hair in a loose updo with just a few standout accessories — including a Lorraine Schwartz gold bangle with a diamond centerpiece, plus coordinating earrings and rings from the jeweler.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie wowed in a daring black-and-white gown.

Article continues below advertisement

Her daring gown wasn’t new, though, as the design is a reissue of Thierry Mugler’s Spring 1998 Haute Couture collection. Robbie’s stylist, Andrew Mukamal, even posted a throwback of the original runway look, worn by model and art dealer Honor Fraser.

Article continues below advertisement

On the carpet, Robbie posed with her costar Colin Farrell, who kept it sharp in a slate gray double-breasted suit. He paired the look with a matching shirt, left partly unbuttoned to flaunt a gold chain and polished black patent leather shoes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress' look was a reissue of Thierry Mugler’s Spring 1998 Haute Couture design.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time the Barbie star turned heads on her press tour. Just days earlier, on Thursday, September 11, she stunned at the London premiere in a completely sheer Armani Privé gown covered in sparkling embellishments. The open-back design left her thong visible, putting her toned figure front and center. She finished the look with silver heels and dazzling jewelry.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, directed by Kogonada, is a romantic fantasy that follows two strangers, Sarah and David, who get the chance to relive key moments from their pasts. The story explores how those memories shaped who they are in the present.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie posed with costar Colin Farrell, who wore a sharp gray double-breasted suit.

Article continues below advertisement

Robbie plays Sarah, a lifelong musical theater fan whose bedroom walls are plastered with posters from classics like West Side Story and Singin’ in the Rain. Talking about the role, she admitted, “I don't have a singing voice, as you know from anything you've seen me singing. I didn't get to be in the musicals, which is devastating. But like Sarah in this movie, I'm a musical groupie. I would sit there and watch all of the school musicals and just be like, ‘God, I wish I could sing.’ But I did the plays instead.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' follows two strangers who get the chance to relive key moments from their pasts.

Article continues below advertisement

Filming alongside Farrell brought plenty of laughs, too. “It was so fun,” the Suicide Squad alum recalled. “I was positively gleeful watching Colin do his little jazz hands and jazz feet. It was great.” Farrell joked back, “Because you got to observe me squirming for two days. That was the one scene that made me think, ‘I'm not sure if I'm going to do the film.’”