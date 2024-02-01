OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Margot Robbie
OK LogoNEWS

Margot Robbie Responds to Shocking 'Barbie' Oscars Snub: 'No Way to Feel Sad When You Know You're This Blessed'

margot robbie reacts barbie snub
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 1 2024, Published 8:57 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Though Margot Robbie wasn't nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in Barbie — and Greta Gerwig didn't receive a Best Director nomination — the actress is still proud of what the film represents.

"There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed," the blonde beauty, 33, said at a panel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 30, according to Deadline.

Robbie is "beyond ecstatic" the film received eight Academy Award nominations. "It's so wild," she added.

She added that she is “beyond ecstatic that we’ve got eight Academy Award nominations — it’s so wild."

Article continues below advertisement

"Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films," she added of Gerwig.

Robbie noted the flick, which made more than $1 billion at the box office, is "bigger than us" and "bigger than our industry."

She added that Barbie has done "way more than we ever dreamed it would, and that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."

margot robbie reacts barbie snub
Source: mega

America Ferrera is nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Article continues below advertisement

After the snub came out in January, America Ferrera, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress after portraying a mom named Gloria in Barbie, spoke out about her castmates.

"Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie made history and raised the bar with Barbie," Ferrera, 39, said in a statement. "The cultural and industry impact they’ve achieved will be felt for generations and I’m so thankful to them for asking me to be a part of it."

Article continues below advertisement
margot robbie reacts barbie snub
Source: mega

Margot Robbie spoke out about the situation at a panel in L.A.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Gosling, who plays one of the Ken dolls, was also disappointed with the situation.

"I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken," Gosling wrote in a statement. "But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

MORE ON:
Margot Robbie
Article continues below advertisement
margot robbie reacts barbie snub
Source: mega

Margot Robbie wasn't nominated for Best Actress for her role in 'Barbie.'

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
margot robbie reacts barbie snub
Source: mega

Margot Robbie with her costars America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling.

Article continues below advertisement

His message continued: "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history."

"Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees," Gosling declared, concluding, "having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.