Margot Robbie Responds to Shocking 'Barbie' Oscars Snub: 'No Way to Feel Sad When You Know You're This Blessed'

Though Margot Robbie wasn't nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in Barbie — and Greta Gerwig didn't receive a Best Director nomination — the actress is still proud of what the film represents.

"There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed," the blonde beauty, 33, said at a panel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 30, according to Deadline.

Robbie is "beyond ecstatic" the film received eight Academy Award nominations. "It's so wild," she added.

