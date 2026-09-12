Maria Bartiromo Exit Sparks Fast Fox Business Lineup Shuffle
Sept. 12 2026, Published 7:59 a.m. ET
Fox News did not let Maria Bartiromo’s departure linger very long before changing the marquee.
The network announced Wednesday that it had parted ways with Bartiromo after more than 12 years, offering no detailed explanation beyond thanking her for her work. Her weekday Fox Business show Mornings with Maria is being rebranded as Mornings with FOX Business, while Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street is becoming FBN’s Wall Street with Cheryl Casone and other rotating hosts. Jason Chaffetz is set to temporarily host Sunday Morning Futures.
“Fox moves fast to make the network bigger than the talent,” said Lauren Cobello, bestselling author and CEO of Leverage with Media PR. “Brief statement, rapid rebranding, and immediate replacement programming — these aren’t just scheduling decisions, they’re messaging decisions designed to signal stability and control.”
A Network Message
Status reported that Bartiromo was fired after allegedly sharing confidential Fox guidance with the White House about how the network planned to handle President Donald Trump’s election-related claims. Fox has not publicly given that as the reason for her exit.
Cobello said the rebrand sends a message beyond the newsroom.
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“Renaming Mornings with Maria to Mornings with FOX Business tells viewers the audience belongs to Fox, not to Bartiromo,” she said.
“For advertisers,” she added, “the message is: management is in control and the controversy is contained.”
Bartiromo had been one of Fox Business’ most recognizable personalities. Before joining Fox in 2014, she spent more than two decades at CNBC and became known as the first journalist to report live daily from the New York Stock Exchange floor.
The Post-Star Playbook
Bartiromo’s exit follows other high-profile departures from Fox, including Bill O’Reilly in 2017 and Tucker Carlson in 2023.
Cobello said Fox has shown before that it is willing to absorb disruption if the larger business requires it.
“Fox has historically accepted short-term ratings pain to protect the long-term business,” she explained. “Both the O’Reilly and Carlson exits produced initial declines. Fox rebuilt both slots.”
Bartiromo has not publicly commented on her departure. Trump reacted on Truth Social by praising her as a “true warrior.”
Cobello said the sparse public explanation is likely part of the strategy.
“Silence is strategic,” she said. “It limits legal exposure and shrinks the news cycle, even if speculation fills the gap.”