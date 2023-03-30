Representative Jason Chaffetz Blasts Donald Trump For His Latest Interview With Sean Hannity: 'I Thought He Was Horrific'

Trump also claimed the FBI asked for a second lock to be placed on where he stored classified documents.

"This was a lock, we had a good, strong lock. They asked could we put a second one. And then, I don't know what the timing was, they come in and raid," he shared. "We would've given them the stuff had they asked for it. But you know what it is? This is election interference. They're trying to make it look bad."

"I think the raid on Mar-a-Lago did backfire on them," he added. "I had people that weren't my supporters who are now my supporter because of the raid on Mar-a-Lago.