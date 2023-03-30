Representative Jason Chaffetz Blasts Donald Trump For His Latest Interview With Sean Hannity: 'I Thought He Was Horrific'
Donald Trump tried to win back some of his voters when he spoke with Sean Hannity on Monday, March 27 — but it looks like he didn't get approval from Fox News contributor and former Representative Jason Chaffetz.
“I watched that and I thought, ‘Where is Donald Trump?'” Chaffetz said on Fox and Friends, adding, “I voted for Donald Trump twice. I have defended him countless times. I thought he was horrific. I think that was the worst interview I’ve seen the president do.”
“I thought he was absolutely horrific,” he continued. “He’s a former president of the United States. Act like it. He didn’t in that interview.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 76, sat down to chat about how he handled the FBI investigating classified documents, going on to call it a "hoax."
"All of a sudden they raided Mar-a-Lago, viciously raided Mar-a-Lago," the former reality star stated. "I have tape — and I gave them tapes, you know, I gave them tapes of storage areas, I gave it to ‘em — I could’ve held that back. I wasn't holding anything back that I cared about. But you know the tape they don't want me to reveal? … the raid itself."
Trump also claimed the FBI asked for a second lock to be placed on where he stored classified documents.
"This was a lock, we had a good, strong lock. They asked could we put a second one. And then, I don't know what the timing was, they come in and raid," he shared. "We would've given them the stuff had they asked for it. But you know what it is? This is election interference. They're trying to make it look bad."
"I think the raid on Mar-a-Lago did backfire on them," he added. "I had people that weren't my supporters who are now my supporter because of the raid on Mar-a-Lago.
- Ivanka Trump Aware Of 'How Impossible' Her Father Donald Trump 'Can Be,' Insider Reveals: Former Prez 'Does What He Wants'
- Stormy Daniels Trolls Donald Trump's Manhood As Former President's Legal Issues Rage On
- Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Trolls Donald Trump's Lack Of Attendance At Rally: 'More People Show Up To The Annual Sausage Show'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump then spoke about the Presidential Records Act, declaring he has the "right to take stuff" and "look at stuff."
"I gave them tapes. I gave it to them. I could have held it back," he said. "I have tapes of the raid, and the raid is terrible. The way they treated people is terrible. I'm a honest guy."