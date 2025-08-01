NEWS Mariah Carey Gives Rare Insight Into Co-Parenting Twins With Ex Nick Cannon: 'They Have a Good Time' Source: MEGA Mariah Carey has opened up about co-parenting her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon Bethany Gemmell Aug. 1 2025, Published 7:12 p.m. ET

Mariah Carey offered a rare comment on her relationship with her former husband Nick Cannon. Carey and Cannon were married from 2008 to 2016 and share two children together — fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe, born in 2011.

Mariah Carey on Her Children Having a 'Good Time' With Both Their Parents

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey spoke of her twins enjoying their time with both parents.

Carey spoke to Harper's Bazaar about co-parenting with Cannon, with a short, succinct statement about her family's private life. "How do I say this? They spend time with him, and they have a good time; they spend time with me, and they have a good time," Carey stated, with the publication noting the singer offered this insight "carefully." "I want to make sure I’m always fair about the situation because it’s tough to grow up with divorced parents," she continued.

How Many Children Does Nick Cannon Have?

Source: MEGA Nick Cannon is infamous for having a large number of children.

As of August 2025, Cannon has 12 children. Cannon first became a father in 2011, welcoming twins Moroccan and Monroe with Carey, before the former couple finalized their divorce in 2016. The former America's Got Talent host welcomed another son, Golden Sagon, with model Brittany Bell in February 2011, as well as daughter Powerful Queen and second son Rise Messiah in December 2020 and September 2022, respectively. Cannon also shares two children with Alyssa Scott — a son, named Zen born in June 2021, and a daughter named Halo Marie, who was born in September 2022. Zen tragically died of brain cancer at just five months old. The comedian also welcomed twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir (born in June 2021) and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin (born in November 2022) with Abby De La Rosa. Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesei shares a son named Legendary Love with Cannon, who was born in June 2022. Additionally, Cannon has one daughter, Onyx Ice, with model and TV host LaNisha Cole, born in September 2022.

How Long Were Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey in a Relationship?

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were married for eight years and share two children.

Carey and Cannon were first reported to be dating in early 2008, having first met at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards. Before they had officially confirmed speculation about their relationship, the two got married in May of the same year. The former couple welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe in April 2011, before separating in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in November 2016.

Nick Cannon's Controversial Approach To Fatherhood

