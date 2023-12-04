Mariah Carey Reveals How She 'Juggles' the Responsibilities of Motherhood and an Intense Tour Schedule

"We're going to see how I juggle those two responsibilities," Carey admitted about life on the road and being a mom. "I don't know. Just everybody has to do what their jobs are. If their job is to go to school for three hours a day, they have to go to school for three hours a day. And if their job is also being on stage and being a part of the show, then they have that."

Despite the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" vocalist being pulled in many different directions, she has people around her who help her make it all happen. "Part of my job is to rest and relax and know, 'OK, everybody's got this covered, and I'm going to get out there and perform,'" she said.