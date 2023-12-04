Mariah Carey Reveals How She 'Juggles' the Responsibilities of Motherhood and an Intense Tour Schedule
Mariah Carey has a lot on her plate — but she's making it work!
As the Queen of Christmas, 54, has continued to travel all over the country to perform during her busiest season, she's made sure her 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, have remained at the top of her priority list.
"We're going to see how I juggle those two responsibilities," Carey admitted about life on the road and being a mom. "I don't know. Just everybody has to do what their jobs are. If their job is to go to school for three hours a day, they have to go to school for three hours a day. And if their job is also being on stage and being a part of the show, then they have that."
Despite the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" vocalist being pulled in many different directions, she has people around her who help her make it all happen. "Part of my job is to rest and relax and know, 'OK, everybody's got this covered, and I'm going to get out there and perform,'" she said.
Luckily, her kiddos — whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon — have been able to join her on stage for many of her sold-out concerts. "As they grow up and decide what to do with their lives, it's really nice for me to be able to see them performing onstage," Carey gushed.
"I even like watching them getting ready, preparing to perform. Tonight, before I left the house, my son was practicing on something he's doing for the show," she said of her little boy practicing his rap he performs during her "Here Comes Santa Claus" number.
The Glitter actress previously revealed why she let her offspring share the spotlight during her recent Holiday shows.
"I love seeing them stepping into this performance space, this music space, and the fact that they’re eager to do it, that’s on them, you know what I mean? I'm not forcing them to do anything. I never say, 'You guys gotta do this,' you know?" she explained during a recent interview. "It’s whatever they want to do and they’re rehearsing for it and going for it and really working hard, so that’s impressive to me."
"I think my daughter is rehearsing more than me, so I think she might have it together a little more than I do!" Carey said of her little girl — whom she performs "Jesus Born on This Day" with in the show.
People conducted the interview with Carey.