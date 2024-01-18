'A Lot of Mouths to Feed': Nick Cannon Jokes About Being a Father to 12 Kids in New Commercial: Watch
Nick Cannon made it clear he's in on the joke!
In a new commercial for Buffalo Wild Wings to advertise the restaurant chain's "Buy One, Get One Wing" deal, The Masked Singer host, 43, sarcastically noted how the new promotion will be great for his ever-expanding brood.
"Sports, friends, fun — as a father of 12, I ain't got time for none of the s---," Cannon said in the clip. "But as a super patient father who never gets upset, I'm always looking out for a good deal."
In the clip, the Drumline actor called the deal a "win for everyone," including "super dads" and "wing enthusiasts," and even "actors turned hosts who just so happen to be hip hop icons."
"Even people with 12 f------ kids," he quipped while poking fun at his lifestyle.
In an interview to promote the partnership, Cannon noted how it was the perfect way to capitalize on making fun of himself for something the world mocks him for.
"I thought this was just a great opportunity, being an actual fan, but then also, as a father of 12, I know the importance of a good deal," he explained. "I have a lot of mouths to feed, so buy one, get one wing deals on Tuesdays and Thursdays works perfect for me."
"It was also this idea of just being able to have a satirical approach about my own life and then being able to just have fun with situations, but rooted in really a good deal. You know what I mean?" Cannon noted. "Something that anybody can relate to."
"That's who I am, that's who I've been my entire life. My entire career is always just not taking myself seriously," the busy father added. "Nowadays, we're in a time when people got to lighten up a little bit and not take everything so seriously. ... If you can't laugh at yourself, then you won't be able to laugh at anything, and self-deprecating humor has always been my forte."
Cannon shares Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.
The television star welcomed daughter Halo Marie Cannon, with Alyssa Scott. The two also have a son, Zen, who passed away in December 2021.
