Nick Cannon and His Baby Mama Alyssa Scott Celebrate Daughter Halo's Second Birthday at Disneyland: Photos
Nick Cannon is all about spending as much time with his kids!
On Saturday, December 14, the MTV star, 44, was seen celebrating his daughter Halo's second birthday at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., alongside one of his baby mamas Alyssa Scott.
In photos obtained by OK!, the TV star was seen carrying around his youngest child throughout the amusement park.
The duo looked casual during their latest outing, with Cannon wearing baggy khaki pants, a bomber jacket and Timberland boots. For her part, Scott, sported black leggings, a black coat and New Balance sneakers.
Scott and Cannon also welcomed son Zen in July 2021, but he ended up passing away due to brain cancer five months later.
The Masked Singer star is also a dad to twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 13, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey; sons Golden, 7, and Rise, 2, and daughter Powerful, 3, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, 3, and daughter Beautiful, 2, with Abby De La Rosa; daughter Onyx, 2, with LaNisha Cole; and son Legendary, 2, with Bre Tiesi.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Tiesi recently shared details about her arrangement with Cannon.
“I’d like to be very clear. We don’t co-parent, we are very much together,” the Selling Sunset star, 33, told host Sophie Habboo on the December 11 episode of the “Wednesdays” podcast. “And that’s why people are confused."
“Me and my partner have been on and off for years," she continued.
The reality starlet said Cannon has "other partners," but she's not "jealous" of the unconventional situation.
“I don’t want a full, live-in person I’m responsible for. Like, I’m responsible for my child. I feel like this is probably — which is so crazy — the healthiest relationship I’ve ever had. We never fight, we never have any toxicity, we don’t argue, nothing,” she explained.
The Netflix star then praised Cannon for being "so present" with their son Legendary.
"The people he doesn't deal with don't necessarily want or need him around, but I feel like anyone that chooses that or wants that, he's happy to do that," she said of Cannon. "He obviously understands the situation that we're in, so he's really good at doing just what makes everybody happy."