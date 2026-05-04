Nick Cannon Up for '3 More' Kids With Ex-Wife Mariah Carey: 'I'll Always Be in Love With Her'
May 4 2026, Published 1:53 p.m. ET
Nick Cannon is so happy with his children with Mariah Care he would like “three more.”
The former couple, who were married from 2008-2016, are parents to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 15.
“If Mariah wants another, I’m givin’ her three more,” Cannon, 45, said on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast that aired Wednesday, April 29. “We’re going all the way in. The Cannon-Carey starting five, let’s go!”
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey Originally Wanted a Boy and a Girl
The actor, who has 12 children with six women, says more kids weren’t in the plans.
“We didn’t even talk about it,” Cannon revealed. “What we always talked about was having twins. Not necessarily twins. We wanted a boy and a girl. They just came as a blessing as twins. I think that was the traditional nuclear family. Boy, girl, dog, happy household. We didn’t ever really talk about more after that. We were happy just with Roc and Roe.”
Nick Cannon Reveals Mariah Carey was His ‘True Love’ and ‘Dream Girl’
Looking back, Carey, now 57, was his true love.
“I mean, that was my wife,” he said on the podcast. “That was literally my dream girl, and then the fact that we still have such a great relationship to this day. I don’t think -- you can’t compare her to anybody else. I mean, I believe I was truly in love with her, and will always be in love with her.”
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s Twins Turned 15
- Mariah Carey Gives Rare Insight Into Co-Parenting Twins With Ex Nick Cannon: 'They Have a Good Time'
- Mariah Carey To File For Primary Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Twins Since Dad-Of-12 'Doesn't See Much Of Them' Anyway: Source
- Mariah Carey Thinks Nick Cannon Isn't Spending Enough Time With Their Twins As Comedian Preps For Baby No. 12: Source
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Moroccan and Monroe celebrated their 15th birthday on Thursday, April 30.
Both parents marked the special day with Instagram tributes.
Cannon posted a video of the twins’ birthday celebration at Six Flags Magic Mountain, and wrote, “Got two 15 year olds on my hands now!!!! Happy Birthday to my first firstborns! I thank God and you for allowing me to be your Dad! I love you Roc and Roe! Happy Birthday! 🥳🎢 @sixflagsmagicmountain"
Moroccan responded, “I love you dad 😭❤️”
Mariah Carey's Son Moroccan Feels 'So Grateful'
Meanwhile, Carey posted photos and a video of their Disney celebration, writing on Instagram, “Happy Birthday, Roc & Roe!!!! 🎉🎁 I love you so much ❤️ Mom.”
Moroccan replied, “Love you mom, im so grateful ❤️🫂” while Monroe replied, “I love you mom! ❤️”
Nick Cannon’s Family Roll Call
Cannon’s other children include Golden Sagon Cannon, 9, Powerful Queen Cannon, 5, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 3, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, 4, plus Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, 3, with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love Cannon, 3, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, 3, with LaNisha Cole, and Halo Cannon, 3, with Alyssa Scott. Tragically, Cannon and Scott lost their son Zen to brain cancer at 5 months old in 2021.