or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Mariah Carey
OK LogoNEWS

Mariah Carey Reveals Her 'Coping Mechanism' She Uses to Deal With Ex-Husband Tommy Mottola

mariah carey husband tommy mottola
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey shared how she coped with the pain of her past marriage to Tommy Mottola.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 29 2025, Published 7:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey is looking back on a painful chapter in her life.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent interview, the pop legend, 56, spoke candidly about her rocky marriage to music executive Tommy Mottola, sharing that while the past still stings, she eventually learned how to deal with it in her own way.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Mariah Carey opened up about her past with Tommy Mottola.
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey opened up about her past with Tommy Mottola.

Article continues below advertisement

"Sometimes I feel angry about that time, but I think I’ve made peace with it — in any case, I vowed I’d stop talking about it," Carey said.

"Humor is my release, and people who know me know that," she said. "I’ll make little jokes about what happened because otherwise I could make every day a sob story. It’s a coping mechanism, but it’s in my nature to laugh."

Article continues below advertisement

Carey also recalled how her creative ideas were constantly dismissed during the relationship.

"I wanted to do more R&B, more urban music and any time I would bring that up, it would get shut down," she explained.

"It wasn’t that I didn’t like the music I was making – I just felt there was more inside me that I wanted to release,” the "Touch My Body" hitmaker added.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Tommy Mottola later admitted their relationship was a mistake.
Source: MEGA

Tommy Mottola later admitted their relationship was a mistake.

Article continues below advertisement

The Grammy winner’s relationship with Mottola began in 1993, right as her career was exploding. At the time, he was the powerful head of Sony Music, and the pair quickly married.

But behind closed doors, things were far from picture-perfect. The two separated in 1996 and divorced two years later.

Article continues below advertisement

Carey has spoken out before about the intense manipulation she felt during that period.

“You might want to picture a child bride,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2019. “There was a conscious effort to keep me as this all-American, whatever that means, girl. It was very ­controlled.”

“There was no ­freedom for me as a human being. It was almost like being a prisoner," she added.

MORE ON:
Mariah Carey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The pop icon claimed she used 'humor' to deal with the pain from that time.
Source: MEGA

The pop icon claimed she used 'humor' to deal with the pain from that time.

Article continues below advertisement

Mottola, for his part, addressed the marriage in his 2013 memoir Hitmaker: The Man and His Music, admitting it was “absolutely wrong and inappropriate” to get involved with Carey in the first place.

According to Billboard, he wrote in his book, “I’m truly sorry for any discomfort or pain that all of my good intentions inevitably caused her, and most of all for the scars it left on my two oldest children” from his previous marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Tommy Mottola 'controlled' Mariah Carey during their relationship, the singer claimed.
Source: MEGA

Tommy Mottola 'controlled' Mariah Carey during their relationship, the singer claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

He also claimed their relationship took a hit after the 1996 Grammy Awards — a night where Carey was nominated six times and didn’t win once.

"You could hear the crack between us cracking open a little wider on a night that I was hoping would allow us to look back on all the good times that had brought us this far,” he wrote. “Fat chance of that.”

Article continues below advertisement

At the Sony afterparty, Mottola even asked for the Grammy broadcast on the monitors to be replaced with music videos to avoid upsetting Carey.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” he added. “But I really did feel terrible for her.”

Harper's Bazaar UK interviewed Carey.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.