Another explosive claim has come out ahead of the release of Mariah Carey‘s upcoming memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

In the book, the ‘Fantasy’ singer claims she was held at knifepoint by her first husband, Tommy Mottola, and she was allegedly kept like a prisoner in their luxurious home, The Sun reported.

The Grammy winner also revealed that she suffered a breakdown at the height of her career. As a result, her mother called the cops on her and forced her to stay in a hospital and receive treatment.

The violent experience with 71-year-old is just latest shocking allegation to be teased as part of the book, which goes on sale September 29. The iconic songstress sat down with Oprah Winfrey on her new Apple TV+ series, The Oprah Conversation and talked about the pain and trauma she suffered as a little girl.

The Glitter star also claimed that her siblings — brother Morgan, 60, and sister Allison, 57 — sold “lies” about her to gossip magazines and have been “attacking” her for decades. The ‘Hero’ songstress also revealed that her sister wreaked havoc on her life.

“When I was 12-years-old, my sister drugged me with valium,” she told Oprah Winfrey in an interview for the new Apple TV+ series, The Oprah Conversation. “Offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third degree burns and tried to sell me out to a pimp.”

“What do you think was the source of their pain?” the former talk show host asked Carey.

“We don’t even really know each other … we didn’t grow up together, but we did,” the mom of two told Winfrey. “Like, they were on their journeys, by the time I got into the world, they had already been damaged, in my opinion. But again, I wasn’t there. I was dropped into this world and I literally felt like an outsider amongst my own family.”

The 50-year-old singer admitted her siblings gave her a hard time when she was younger. “They just grew up with the experience of living with a Black father and a white mother together as a family and I was for the most part living with my mother, which they saw as easier, but in reality it was not,” she said.

The Huntington, New York, native also revealed that she refers to her mom as Patricia, and she calls her siblings “ex-brother” and “ex-sister” to demonstrate that they are no longer close.

Meanwhile, Carey — who shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex Nick Cannon — wants a different outcome for her kiddos, so she always tries to make their “lives amazing.”