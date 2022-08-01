Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity
Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.
On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck.
"Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram Story, the couple posed for a photo in which the brunette beauty was wearing a yellow jiujitsu tee.
While the parents-of-three have been going strong since their 2012 nuptials, the Saved By the Bell star's ex-wife Ali Landry, 49, recently aired out his dirty laundry, revealing their two-week union ended in an annulment because of his infidelity.
"Not even a week [after the wedding] I found out it was like a Tiger Woods situation. It was cheating across the board," she recalled while on the "Unfolding Leadership" podcast.
The former pageant queen added that she thanks God "every single day" for what happened back in 2004, as it helped push her to become more independent. "It changed me as a woman," she insisted. "I am so much better because that happened."
Lopez touched on the ordeal a few years ago, admitting to PEOPLE, "I know I made my share of mistakes, and sometimes big ones. I had to learn all my lessons the hard way. I had never addressed certain relationships, especially the truth and the handling of what happened in my first marriage."
He also decided to discuss his remorse over the situation in his memoir, Just Between Us.
"I got inebriated and a little too friendly with a young lady," he wrote in the book. "When it was time to return home, lightning hit me with the truth: I wasn’t in love. But I walked down the aisle [anyway]. Ali was hurt and angry, rightfully so."