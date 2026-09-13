Mariska Hargitay Gushes Over Taylor Swift's Wedding: 'I Am Still Floating'

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Hargitay Was Blown Away by the Celebration

Source: MEGA Mariska Hargitay was one of the stars who attended Kravis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding.

"It was so spectacular and so intimate, I have to say," she continued. "I have to say, I am blown away. When there's a wedding with that many guests, you think, 'OK, it's gonna be that.' And it just wasn't."

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The Vows Were Hargitay's Favorite Part

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made sure that their vows stole the show.

One specific element of the ceremony eclipsed everything else Hargitay witnessed that evening. "I even say that the vows were my favorite part of the whole wedding," she said. "It was that magical." The couple reportedly exchanged handwritten vows, reading from gold booklets. Each spoke for about 20 minutes, with Swift reflecting on Kelce's kindness as a teenager. The "Love Story" star even sang part of her vows. Kelce's vows reportedly focused on their relationship, their families and the promises they were making to each other.

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Hargitay and Swift Have a Deep Admiration for Each Other

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay recently sat courtside at an NBA game.

Hargitay has known Swift for years, with the two friends spending lots of time together outside their professional connection, including a night out at Madison Square Garden earlier this summer. Hargitay and Swift attended Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 10, where they were photographed hugging courtside. They also wore matching "Stevie Knicks" shirts alongside Alana Haim and Este Haim. Hargitay famously appeared in Swift's star-studded "Bad Blood" music video, where she played a warrior character named Justice. While she didn't play her actual Law & Order: SVU character in the video, Swift's deep admiration for the show is well-known. She named one of her beloved cats Olivia Benson as a direct tribute to Hargitay's iconic role.

Swift and Kelce Took Their Relationship Public in 2023

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dated for two years before getting engaged.