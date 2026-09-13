Mariska Hargitay Gushes Over Taylor Swift's Wedding: 'I Am Still Floating'
Sept. 13 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
Mariska Hargitay is basking in the afterglow of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's recent nuptials, describing the celebration as a far more intimate and magical experience than she had anticipated.
"I am still floating from that wedding," Hargitay, who attended the July 3 ceremony at Madison Square Garden with her husband, Peter Hermann, said during her September 9 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Hargitay Was Blown Away by the Celebration
"It was so spectacular and so intimate, I have to say," she continued. "I have to say, I am blown away. When there's a wedding with that many guests, you think, 'OK, it's gonna be that.' And it just wasn't."
The Vows Were Hargitay's Favorite Part
One specific element of the ceremony eclipsed everything else Hargitay witnessed that evening.
"I even say that the vows were my favorite part of the whole wedding," she said. "It was that magical."
The couple reportedly exchanged handwritten vows, reading from gold booklets. Each spoke for about 20 minutes, with Swift reflecting on Kelce's kindness as a teenager. The "Love Story" star even sang part of her vows.
Kelce's vows reportedly focused on their relationship, their families and the promises they were making to each other.
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Hargitay and Swift Have a Deep Admiration for Each Other
Hargitay has known Swift for years, with the two friends spending lots of time together outside their professional connection, including a night out at Madison Square Garden earlier this summer.
Hargitay and Swift attended Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 10, where they were photographed hugging courtside. They also wore matching "Stevie Knicks" shirts alongside Alana Haim and Este Haim.
Hargitay famously appeared in Swift's star-studded "Bad Blood" music video, where she played a warrior character named Justice. While she didn't play her actual Law & Order: SVU character in the video, Swift's deep admiration for the show is well-known. She named one of her beloved cats Olivia Benson as a direct tribute to Hargitay's iconic role.
Swift and Kelce Took Their Relationship Public in 2023
Swift and Kelce's relationship began in 2023 after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed on his "New Heights" podcast that he had attended her Eras Tour concert.
He later recalled trying to meet Swift after the show, and she subsequently attended a Chiefs game in September 2023.
They confirmed their relationship publicly that fall and announced their engagement in August 2025. The couple officially married almost a year later.