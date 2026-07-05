Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's MSG Wedding Vows Were '20 Minutes Each' and Read From Gold Books, Insider Reveals
July 5 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift topped her “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]” hit with a combined 40 minutes of vows between her and Travis Kelce during their extravagant Madison Square Garden wedding ceremony on Friday, July 3.
According to an insider, the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s vows were “about 20 minutes each” and read from gold books.
The venue “looked like a forest,” the source told People, noting ferns and trees transformed the arena, with seats surrounding MSG’s main floor covered in white.
Walking Down the Aisle
“Taylor walked down the aisle to a stage where they said ‘I do,'" the insider continued, revealing embroidered handkerchiefs were provided to guests for the emotional evening. The sweet keepsake displayed a line from the singer's 2014 tune "Blank Space," reading, "So it's gonna be forever..."
The 14-time Grammy winner reportedly walked down the aisle to an instrumental version of her beloved song "Love Story."
The bride and groom, who donned his and hers Christian Dior Haute Couture, took a unique route for their nuptials by opting out of a traditional bridal party.
“Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler," a statement to People from the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker's rep on Friday read.
Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Reception
“After the ceremony, Taylor’s mom invited everyone into the reception room where a stage was set up," the confidant spilled of Andrea Swift, who ironically was the one to put Travis on her daughter’s radar at the start of their love story in 2023.
The source said Paul McCartney then performed The Beatles' song "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and mentioned the night also saw a performance from Stevie Nicks.
According to Us Weekly, the menu for the occasion featured an assortment of food from Travis and Taylor's favorite New York City restaurants. Vehicles for Mama’s TOO! Pizzeria and Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteaks were seen on site.
People noted the reception included bites from food stations with Italian cuisine, sushi and passed trays. "There were bars everywhere," the source added, admitting, "It was very crowded!" despite the size of the historical venue.
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Who Made the Guest List?
It seems just about all of Hollywood made Taylor and Travis’ star-studded guest list —including Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, the Haim sisters, Aaron Dessner. Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Fergie, Dakota Johnson, Julianne Moore, Jimmy Fallon, Ethan Hawke, Nikki Glaser, Benson Boone, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Hugh Grant, Machine Gun Kelly, Tommy Hilfiger, Graham Norton, Jessica Chastain, Camila Cabello and more.
Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Abigail Anderson, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, Ashley Avignone, Cooper Kupp, Michael Strahan, Bowen Yang, Mariska Hargitay, Kameron Saunders, George and Claire Kittle, Marcello Hernandez, Suki Waterhouse, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks, Cara Delevingne, Gracie Abrams, Emma Stone, Ice Spice, Millie Bobby Brown, Jason Sudeikis, George Stephanopoulos, Adam Scott, Sacha Baron Cohen, Ellie Goulding, Jennifer Lawrence, Ben Stiller, Shaboozey, Jessica Alba, Tim McGraw, Karlie Kloss, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Steven Spielberg and Sombr were also in attendance, among many others.
Donna Kelce's Post-Wedding Reaction
Following Friday's whimsical festivities, Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, spoke out for the first time about her son's wedding day while in attendance at the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks on Saturday.
"I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical!" she told Macy's in an Instagram video shared Sunday, July 5.