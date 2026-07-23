Hunter Biden Goes Off on Jake Tapper: 'He's a Really Poor Journalist' 

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'A Really Poor Journalist'

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden accused Jake Tapper of 'attacking' his mom, Jill Biden.

Tapper has reporting ties to Original Sin, a deeply sourced book detailing former President Biden's physical decline and White House dynamics. Hunter accused Tapper of using CNN as an "infomercial" for the critical book coverage. He explicitly accused the anchor of "attacking my mom.” When Don Lemon, a former CNN host, asked him about the book, Hunter didn’t mince words, saying, “Look, here’s what I’d like to say about that: I think that, um, Jake is, um, a complete and utter, uh, a------. I think that he is, um, a really poor journalist, and beyond that, I don’t think he’s a very decent human being. As a person, I don’t like Jake. And so, I guess, what normally someone, when asked a question like that, like me, is supposed to say is like, “Oh, well, you know, here’s how I feel about it.” I think he’s full of f---ing s--t. That’s what I think.”

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Source: MEGA Hunter Biden accused Jake Tapper of 'attacking' his mom, Jill Biden.

After Lemon pressed him further, Hunter quipped, “I think he’s the Brick Tamland of his generation, yeah,” Biden doubled down, referencing a character from the Will Ferrell comedy, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. Hunter previously called Tapper "irrelevant," accused him of poor journalism, and suggested his books were written using ChatGPT. He also characterized Tapper's actions as a "complete and utter abdication of responsibility as a journalist."

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Source: MEGA Hunter Biden accused Jake Tapper of harassing him via phone while his brother, Beau Biden, was dying of brain cancer.

Hunter claimed that in 2015, while his brother, Beau Biden, was dying of brain cancer, Tapper harassed him via phone, prompting Hunter to tell him to "go f--- yourself". Tapper has strongly denied this. He countered that he never had Hunter's phone number and that their only confrontation was at a Super Bowl party over a separate media narrative. Tapper has previously described Hunter's business dealings as "sleazy" and "demonstrably unethical." In response to Hunter's public outbursts, CNN stated that Tapper's reporting and analysis speak for themselves as a natural extension of his work covering the administration.

CNN Defends Jake Tapper

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden claimed Jake Tapper is 'full of s---.'