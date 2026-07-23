Hunter Biden Goes Off on Jake Tapper: 'He's a Really Poor Journalist'
July 23 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden delivered scathing remarks about CNN's Jake Tapper during an appearance on "The Don Lemon Show" podcast.
The tense media exchange featured former President Joe Biden’s very vocal son, who also accused Tapper of practicing "what-about-ism journalism" and renewed a long-running feud following critical coverage of the Biden family.
Hunter’s insults were part of an ongoing, public feud with Tapper, whom he said he has known for 25 years. The latest escalation stemmed from Tapper’s on-air analysis and criticism of First Lady Jill Biden's memoir, View from the East Wing.
'A Really Poor Journalist'
Tapper has reporting ties to Original Sin, a deeply sourced book detailing former President Biden's physical decline and White House dynamics. Hunter accused Tapper of using CNN as an "infomercial" for the critical book coverage. He explicitly accused the anchor of "attacking my mom.”
When Don Lemon, a former CNN host, asked him about the book, Hunter didn’t mince words, saying, “Look, here’s what I’d like to say about that: I think that, um, Jake is, um, a complete and utter, uh, a------. I think that he is, um, a really poor journalist, and beyond that, I don’t think he’s a very decent human being. As a person, I don’t like Jake. And so, I guess, what normally someone, when asked a question like that, like me, is supposed to say is like, “Oh, well, you know, here’s how I feel about it.” I think he’s full of f---ing s--t. That’s what I think.”
After Lemon pressed him further, Hunter quipped, “I think he’s the Brick Tamland of his generation, yeah,” Biden doubled down, referencing a character from the Will Ferrell comedy, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.
Hunter previously called Tapper "irrelevant," accused him of poor journalism, and suggested his books were written using ChatGPT. He also characterized Tapper's actions as a "complete and utter abdication of responsibility as a journalist."
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Hunter claimed that in 2015, while his brother, Beau Biden, was dying of brain cancer, Tapper harassed him via phone, prompting Hunter to tell him to "go f--- yourself". Tapper has strongly denied this. He countered that he never had Hunter's phone number and that their only confrontation was at a Super Bowl party over a separate media narrative.
Tapper has previously described Hunter's business dealings as "sleazy" and "demonstrably unethical." In response to Hunter's public outbursts, CNN stated that Tapper's reporting and analysis speak for themselves as a natural extension of his work covering the administration.
CNN Defends Jake Tapper
“What Jake espoused and has continued, and the way that he has spoken about me, the way he has spoken about my mother, the way that he has spoken about my father, the idea that I would tell you — and be full of s--- like everybody else usually is, and say, ‘Well, you know, I’d like to respect Jake’s long career in journalism and, you know, he’s done good things before’ — you know what? I don’t have to say that. I’m not running for anything,” Hunter concluded.
CNN defended its journalist in a statement to Mediaite, saying, “Jake Tapper is a respected journalist and his work speaks for itself. For decades, he has challenged and scrutinized those in power, regardless of party, ideology, or title. That’s the job, and he’s done it exceptionally well. These comments are frankly ridiculous and shouldn’t warrant news coverage.”