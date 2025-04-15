'Lock Her Up': Marjorie Taylor Greene Under Fire for Purchasing Stocks Ahead of Donald Trump's Tariff Pause
Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is an ally of Donald Trump and his trade policies, is under fire after purchasing stocks — between $21,000 and $315,000 — in major tech and logistics companies — including Apple, Adobe, NVIDIA, Palantir, and Cummins — on April 9.
The day before, she bought an addition $11,000 to $165,000 in shares of companies such as Amazon, FedEx, JPMorgan Chase, Lululemon, Nike, Qualcomm and Tesla. She also sold between $50,000 and $100,000 in U.S. Treasury bills.
The trades happened right before Trump posted on Truth Social saying it's a "great time to buy" — a message that came right before the White House announced the tariff pause.
Greene is now receiving backlash for allegedly having knowledge about the ordeal.
One person wrote on X, "The stock market's been a rollercoaster lately! Politicians like Marjorie Taylor Greene seem to be riding the waves with some timely trades. Makes you wonder how much insider info plays a role. Remember, stay calm and think long-term!" while another said, "Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made significant stock trades before major events, including buying US Treasury bills before a tariff pause announcement, sparking concerns about potential insider trading."
A third user simply wrote, "Lock her up."
Greene replied to the drama, stating: “I have signed a fiduciary agreement to allow my financial advisor to control my investments. All of my investments are reported with full transparency.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also spoke out about the suspicious activity.
“We saw Marjorie Taylor Greene buy that dip,” Ocasio-Cortez said at a rally in Idaho with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). “I got one question for her: How much did you make? How much did you make off of people’s despair? How much did you make off that panic? How much did you make off of that suffering?”
“I hope we see now that it was all about manipulating the markets so that he could quietly enrich his friends who bought the dip before reversing it all in the morning,” she added.
Greene, 50, has been supportive of the president's tariffs.
“Tariffs are a powerful proven source of leverage to protect our national interests,” she posted on X earlier this year, adding, “We will win this trade war.”
Greene is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting in Cobb Country on April 15 at 6 p.m.