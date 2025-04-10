Megyn Kelly Says She 'Did Not Freak Out' About Donald Trump’s Tariffs as She Continues to Support the President
Megyn Kelly took to X on Wednesday, April 9, to announce her take on President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.
“I am pleased to say that I did not freak out over tariffs & now I feel the way I do when I arrive to the airport late & I board gleefully unaware of the flight having been delayed/canceled/moved to another gate or whatever other drama preceded but was fixed before my arrival,” the talk show host tweeted.
Her remark prompted many responses from the public, with some agreeing with her opinion.
“Same! Never doubt Trump,” commented one.
“When it comes to money and trade, Trump knows what he is doing. I never doubted him on this,” said another.
However, many social media users looked down on Kelly for her tariff comment.
One X user used an analogy, telling the talk show host she shouldn't feel “gleeful” about the president’s trade war. “Feels more like where your house is on fire and you can't get to an exit and then your arm starts burning but you are eventually able to put it out but you are still in the house,” they wrote.
“This is not the flex you seem to think it is,” another added.
Kelly previously had a rift with Trump after their discussion about the now-president degrading women. Their back-and-forth disagreement was put on display for all to see at the 2015 Republican presidential debate.
Despite her initial lack of support for Trump, Kelly has rallied for him on many occasions since he’s taken office for a second term.
In a recent interview with Lulu Garcia-Navarro, the "Megyn Kelly Talk Show" host said she was proud of how the president persistently defended himself against her 2015 comments.
“The same guy who got up bloodied in Butler, Pennsylvania, was the guy who was like a dog with a bone with me, who wouldn’t let it go,” she said. “He’s got this fighter instinct and if you cross him or if you do something he finds unjust, he will stay on you until he’s satisfied the thing’s been resolved to his satisfaction.”
Kelly went on to say that she doesn’t “give a s---“ about any s----- misconduct allegations about Trump. “I want someone who will close the border, which he has. I want someone who will keep boys out of my daughter's sports, which he has,” she told Garcia-Navarro.
She continued: “I want someone who will stand up to the insane DEI policies so that white kids will stop hearing in school that they're born with some original sin from which they cannot recover, which he has.”