'Idiot' Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Her 'Dumb' Jeffrey Epstein Comments
Marjorie Taylor Greene got ripped apart after she piped in about the ongoing Epstein files controversy.
Although Attorney General Pam Bondi assured the public back in February that a “client list” tied to Jeffrey Epstein was on her desk, she’s since reversed course, now backing a controversial Department of Justice memo that claims no such list exists.
Since Donald Trump had Bondi’s back, many have been coming after him and his administration over the Epstein files.
What Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Say About Jeffrey Epstein?
While Greene has been a longtime Trump supporter, she criticized the president, writing, “America deserves the truth about Jeffrey Epstein and the rich powerful elites in his circle.”
Greene noted the “line is drawn” with anyone who harms “children and vulnerable people.”
“When George Santos is going to prison for 7 years but Epstein only served 13 months, our justice system is CORRUPT!!!” she concluded, referring to the former politician and convicted felon.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Comments on Jeffrey Epstein Were Ripped Apart
Greene was immediately mocked for her comments, given Epstein entered prison in 2019 and committed suicide roughly 36 days later.
“You are as dumb as the Groypers,” one X user wrote. “Only served 13 months. Epstein is dead, you idiot.”
“You are one dumb motherf------,” another person piped in, with a third X member calling her “so dumb."
Some came to her defense, though, insisting she was referring to Epstein’s first prison sentence in 2007, where he was given a “sweetheart” deal and served 13 months on house arrest. “While I agree that MTG is dumb, in THIS instance she’s right,” another person shared. “Epstein was arrested for child s-- trafficking charges LONG ago — he got off easy the first time because of politicians that Trump later made cabinet members.”
“I’m glad it’s not just me that thought that,” another person said. “Perhaps she feels he should have seen his sentence out before killing himself?”
- Jeffrey Epstein's Former Lawyer Denies 'Client List' Exists After DOJ Memo on Epstein Files Causes Chaos
- Donald Trump Considered Pardoning Jeffrey Epstein's Co-Conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell During His First Term, Biographer Claims
- Donald Trump 'Doesn't Care' His Name Is Mentioned in New Jeffrey Epstein Files: 'He Has Got Enough on His Plate'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jeffrey Epstein's Former Lawyer Insists There Is No Client List
As OK! reported, Epstein’s former lawyer, David Schoen, spoke out, insisting there is no client list.
“I don’t believe Jeffrey Epstein planned to blackmail anyone,” he elaborated. “I don’t believe Jeffrey Epstein was… the employee of any intelligence agency or any of these crazy Tucker Carlson theories that are going around.”
Schoen also put to bed the theory Epstein had “dirt” on Trump.
“It was an important issue to him,” he elaborated. “This was before I knew President Trump at all of course. This was 2019… This is at a time in which it would have behooved Mr. Epstein to give up every wealthy and famous person that he knew in his own defense. So, specifically, I asked him about Donald Trump because they had been publicly associated in the past, and Trump threw him out of his club years earlier. He said, ‘Absolutely not.’”
Schoen noted it was “important” to Epstein that people “not cast aspersions on Donald Trump and others who we spoke about by wrongly associating him with any of his activities.”
“Jeffrey Epstein ran with a lot of wealthy and famous people… the fact that they might appear in an address book doesn’t mean that they did anything nefarious with him,” he added.