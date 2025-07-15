'Idiot' Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Her 'Dumb' Jeffrey Epstein Comments

Marjorie Taylor Greene got ripped apart after she piped in about the ongoing Epstein files controversy.

Although Attorney General Pam Bondi assured the public back in February that a “client list” tied to Jeffrey Epstein was on her desk, she’s since reversed course, now backing a controversial Department of Justice memo that claims no such list exists.

Since Donald Trump had Bondi’s back, many have been coming after him and his administration over the Epstein files.