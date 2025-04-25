George Santos Cries as He's Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Wire Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft

Shortly after his expulsion from Congress, Santos opened an account on Cameo, where he offered to sell videos of himself making personal greetings and comments for a fee.

As OK! previously reported, he sued Jimmy Kimmel after the TV host aired videos his staff had commissioned to test whether Santos would say absurd remarks.

While we don't know exactly how many of the talk show host's requests were made, Kimmel discovered that the former congressman will read whatever words are put in front of him, regardless of context or interest.

In his segment, Kimmel shared three clips of successful Cameo requests, including one where he asked Santos to congratulate his friend Gary Fortuna for winning a beef-eating contest in Clearwater, Fla. Santos obliged, unaware of the actual relevance or authenticity of the request.

A judge later threw out the lawsuit, finding that the late-night host's conduct was protected free speech under the First Amendment.

Santos later disabled the ability to make new Cameo requests, claiming he was "unsure if I will be able to fulfill them in recent days."