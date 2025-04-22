'Disgusting' Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Backlash for Issuing Scathing Statement After Pope Francis' Death: 'Disgrace to America'

“I realized that I could not trust the Church leadership to protect my children from pedophiles, and that they harbored monsters even in their own ranks,” she stated at the time.

Greene was also critical of Catholic leadership for helping to give aid to undocumented immigrants. The controversial political figure got into a feud with Bill Donohue, the president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, after she said “Satan” was “controlling the church” in an interview.

“The bishops are also busy destroying our nation using taxpayer money to advocate for the illegal invasion across our borders,” Greene wrote in April 2022. “They dare to dress up Democrat vandalism and lawlessness as somehow ‘religious,’ which perhaps explains their distaste for me.”

Vice President J.D. Vance was one of the last people to see Pope Francis prior to his death. In a press release, the Vatican stated Vance and Pope Francis had “an exchange of opinions on the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners.”