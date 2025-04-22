'Disgusting' Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Backlash for Issuing Scathing Statement After Pope Francis' Death: 'Disgrace to America'
Marjorie Taylor Greene received backlash after writing a bizarre statement about Pope Francis' death on April 21.
Greene wrote on X, “Today there were major shifts in global leaderships. Evil is being defeated by the hand of God.”
Social media users flocked to X to slam Greene for her comments, with one user calling her “disgusting.”
"You're a disgrace to America and the world,” another X member wrote, as they took her remark to be a celebration of the pope’s death.
“I would never have imagined this a few years ago,” one person wrote about the politician. “Hezbollah and Hamas mourn the death of the Pope and send condolences and even refer to Christians as ‘brothers.’ While MAGA Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrates and calls the late Pope ‘evil.’
While Greene was born a Catholic, she shared on X in April 2022 she departed the Catholic Church when she became a mother.
“I realized that I could not trust the Church leadership to protect my children from pedophiles, and that they harbored monsters even in their own ranks,” she stated at the time.
Greene was also critical of Catholic leadership for helping to give aid to undocumented immigrants. The controversial political figure got into a feud with Bill Donohue, the president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, after she said “Satan” was “controlling the church” in an interview.
“The bishops are also busy destroying our nation using taxpayer money to advocate for the illegal invasion across our borders,” Greene wrote in April 2022. “They dare to dress up Democrat vandalism and lawlessness as somehow ‘religious,’ which perhaps explains their distaste for me.”
Vice President J.D. Vance was one of the last people to see Pope Francis prior to his death. In a press release, the Vatican stated Vance and Pope Francis had “an exchange of opinions on the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners.”
In his official Easter address, the pope addressed minorities, writing, “What a great thirst for death, for killing, we witness each day in the many conflicts raging in different parts of our world. How much violence we see, often even within families, directed at women and children! How much contempt is stirred up at times towards the vulnerable, the marginalized, and migrants!”
Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday at 88 years old. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, confirmed the news with the following statement: “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.”