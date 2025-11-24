Mark Consuelos Admits He Abandons Kelly Ripa on Airplanes: 'I'll Meet You at the Cab'
Nov. 24 2025, Published 6:29 p.m. ET
Mark Consuelos isn’t sticking around at the airport — even for his wife, Kelly Ripa.
During the Monday, November 24, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the couple discussed proper etiquette to follow when deplaning.
Consuelos confessed that when flight crews ask passengers to let those with tight connections exit first, he's not waiting around.
Mark Consuelos Refuses to Let People Deplane for 'Tight Connections'
"Every now and then they say, 'Hey, if you have a delay, please let the people come off the plane. They have a tight connection,'" he shared. "And if I'm up front, I'm gonna say, 'My tight connection is getting into a taxi.' That's my tight connection."
The Riverdale actor joked he has zero intention of letting anyone — even people sitting only a few rows back — slow down his escape.
"I'm getting off 'cause I'm not holding anybody up. I'm grabbing my stuff and flying off that plane," Consuelos declared. "I'm not necessarily waiting for those poor souls 10 rows behind me. I'm off that plane."
Ripa didn’t waste a second calling out her husband of nearly 30 years.
- Kelly Ripa Learns Real Meaning of 'Raw-Dogging' Flights During Hilarious 'Live' Moment: 'They Should Be Arrested!'
- Savannah Chrisley Details Being Thrown Off Flight For 'Unruly' Behavior After Dispute With 'Awful' Attendant
- Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Shares Terrifying Flight Experience After Her Plane Suddenly Dropped 4,000 Feet
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"By 'poor souls,' he means his wife," she teased.
According to the Hope & Faith actress, she's used to being left in the dust.
Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Texts Her to 'Meet' Him 'at the Cab' After Deplaning
"I usually get a text, 'I'll meet you at the cab,'" she explained, adding that the message doubles as a warning. "That's when I know I have to, like, grab my stuff and book it. Otherwise, the cab is not gonna wait."
And Consuelos? He gives her a very small window before he pulls away without her. Ripa revealed he allows "a grace period of 35 to 60 seconds" for her to get there — or else she's at risk of watching him speed off in his taxi.
Kelly Ripa Suggested She and Mark Consuelos Get an 'Airport Divorce'
Flights and airports are frequent conversation topics for Consuelos and Ripa on their morning talk show.
Just last month, the longtime lovers bickered on TV after Ripa suggested she and Consuelos get an "airport divorce" — a viral trend where couples separate upon arrival at the airport and don't reunite until it's time to board their flight at the gate.
"The airport divorce is what we are definitely getting," Ripa insisted, as Consuelos joked: "Just watching married people quarrel on TV. It’s fun! Mom and dad, fighting again!"