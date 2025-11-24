Mark Consuelos Admits He Abandons Kelly Ripa on Airplanes: 'I'll Meet You at the Cab'

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos isn’t sticking around at the airport — even for his wife, Kelly Ripa. During the Monday, November 24, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the couple discussed proper etiquette to follow when deplaning. Consuelos confessed that when flight crews ask passengers to let those with tight connections exit first, he's not waiting around.

Mark Consuelos Refuses to Let People Deplane for 'Tight Connections'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos wastes no time getting off of a plane after landing.

"Every now and then they say, 'Hey, if you have a delay, please let the people come off the plane. They have a tight connection,'" he shared. "And if I'm up front, I'm gonna say, 'My tight connection is getting into a taxi.' That's my tight connection." The Riverdale actor joked he has zero intention of letting anyone — even people sitting only a few rows back — slow down his escape.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos doesn't wait for her if she happens to be sitting behind him on a flight.

"I'm getting off 'cause I'm not holding anybody up. I'm grabbing my stuff and flying off that plane," Consuelos declared. "I'm not necessarily waiting for those poor souls 10 rows behind me. I'm off that plane." Ripa didn’t waste a second calling out her husband of nearly 30 years.

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have been married for nearly 30 years.

"By 'poor souls,' he means his wife," she teased. According to the Hope & Faith actress, she's used to being left in the dust.

Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Texts Her to 'Meet' Him 'at the Cab' After Deplaning

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos texts her to meet him 'at the cab' after flights.

"I usually get a text, 'I'll meet you at the cab,'" she explained, adding that the message doubles as a warning. "That's when I know I have to, like, grab my stuff and book it. Otherwise, the cab is not gonna wait." And Consuelos? He gives her a very small window before he pulls away without her. Ripa revealed he allows "a grace period of 35 to 60 seconds" for her to get there — or else she's at risk of watching him speed off in his taxi.

Kelly Ripa Suggested She and Mark Consuelos Get an 'Airport Divorce'