ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Learns Real Meaning of 'Raw-Dogging' Flights During Hilarious 'Live' Moment: 'They Should Be Arrested!' Source: MEGA Things got silly during the Wednesday, September 10, episode of 'Live.' Rebecca Friedman Sept. 11 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Mark Consuelos 'Loves' Watching In-Flight Maps

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discussed the art of watching in-flight maps during flights.

Consuelos noted that he and Live's executive producer Michael Gelman had just been talking about the subject matter, as he admitted: "I love a map, especially if we’re flying over the Alps. Even out west, where you're going over the Rockies." In response, Ripa quipped: "Yeah, you always announce to me what we’re going over." "I love to see things, if I recognize something. Especially when we start to get a little bit lower and we’re going to a destination. I’m like, ‘Oh, I know where that is. Oh, that’s there,'" he shared.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Discuss the Meaning of 'Raw-Dogging'

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos explained to Kelly Ripa the meaning of 'raw-dogging.'

Consuelos then informed fans: "The practice got a blast of publicity last year amid a social media trend that featured travelers —mostly men— staring straight ahead at maps or blank space during trips to prove something." "What was that called?" he asked, before remembering the term, stating, "raw-dogging." Confused by how "raw-dogging is when you stare at nothing," Ripa confessed: "I thought raw-dogging was something else entirely." Ripa seemed to be referencing the original use for the slang term, used to raunchily describe the act of having intercourse without a condom. "I was reading articles about people raw-dogging on a plane, and I was like, 'They should be arrested!'" she exclaimed.

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos both joked about the other vulgar meaning of 'raw-dogging.'

Consuelos had the same thoughts as his wife, admitting his mind also went to the word's more vulgar meaning. "When I was saying that, I was like, 'I shouldn’t be saying this,'" he said. Circling back to the point of the conversation, the Riverdale actor joked that watching in-flight maps is "cheaper than buying Wi-Fi on the plane because it’s free." "And it works!" he comedically added.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa married in 1996.