Kelly Ripa Learns Real Meaning of 'Raw-Dogging' Flights During Hilarious 'Live' Moment: 'They Should Be Arrested!'
Kelly Ripa's imagination went elsewhere when discussing people who "raw-dog" flights.
During the Wednesday, September 10, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Ripa's mind was a bit in the gutter as her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, read a topic point about "people who love to stare at in-flight maps" on planes.
The conversation resurfaced a trend from last year in which travelers would "raw-dog" their flight experience — a term Ripa had only known to be sexual in its meaning.
Mark Consuelos 'Loves' Watching In-Flight Maps
Consuelos noted that he and Live's executive producer Michael Gelman had just been talking about the subject matter, as he admitted: "I love a map, especially if we’re flying over the Alps. Even out west, where you're going over the Rockies."
In response, Ripa quipped: "Yeah, you always announce to me what we’re going over."
"I love to see things, if I recognize something. Especially when we start to get a little bit lower and we’re going to a destination. I’m like, ‘Oh, I know where that is. Oh, that’s there,'" he shared.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Discuss the Meaning of 'Raw-Dogging'
Consuelos then informed fans: "The practice got a blast of publicity last year amid a social media trend that featured travelers —mostly men— staring straight ahead at maps or blank space during trips to prove something."
"What was that called?" he asked, before remembering the term, stating, "raw-dogging."
Confused by how "raw-dogging is when you stare at nothing," Ripa confessed: "I thought raw-dogging was something else entirely."
Ripa seemed to be referencing the original use for the slang term, used to raunchily describe the act of having intercourse without a condom.
"I was reading articles about people raw-dogging on a plane, and I was like, 'They should be arrested!'" she exclaimed.
Consuelos had the same thoughts as his wife, admitting his mind also went to the word's more vulgar meaning.
"When I was saying that, I was like, 'I shouldn’t be saying this,'" he said.
Circling back to the point of the conversation, the Riverdale actor joked that watching in-flight maps is "cheaper than buying Wi-Fi on the plane because it’s free."
"And it works!" he comedically added.
Ripa and Consuelos aren't afraid of adding a little spice to their daytime talk show.
A few episodes prior, Consuelos boldly asked his wife to have intercourse all weekend to help raise the low averages of adults engaging in sexual activity.
"Well, we're gonna break that average this weekend. Me and you, kiddo. Yeah! Right?" he comedically suggested, as Ripa seemed to become embarressed.
"Who is this we you speak of?" she teased.